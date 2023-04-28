Over the course of five days, we've seen 13 celebrities enter the brand new camp, including four late arrivals in the form of Gillian McKeith , Georgia Toffolo, Myleene Klass and Andy Whyment .

We've reached the end of I'm a Celebrity South Africa's first week and it seems as though the famous campmates have settled into the savanna – although, for two contestants, the South African safari has come to an end.

There have been contraband controversies and some contestants sent to the back-to-basics camp, while tonight's episode saw three campmates take on the first elimination challenge of the whole series.

With a shock double elimination taking place in tonight's episode, here's everything you need to know about the celebs who've left I'm a Celebrity South Africa.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gillian McKeith – Episode 5

©ITV Plc

Gillian McKeith was one of the first celebrities to leave I'm a Celebrity South Africa, being eliminated alongside Shaun Ryder after the show's first elimination challenge on Friday night (28th April).

The TV personality was chosen by Shaun Ryder as his teammate in Savage Safari, however the pair came in last place and were booted from the show.

Shaun Ryder – Episode 5

©ITV Plc

Shaun Ryder was one of the first celebrities to leave I'm a Celebrity South Africa, being eliminated alongside Gillian McKeith in Friday's (28th April) episode.

The Happy Mondays star took part in the first elimination challenge of the series and chose Gillian McKeith to join him – however they came in last place and were sent home.

I’m a Celebrity South Africa airs at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.