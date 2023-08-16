She reappears the next day, apparently safe and sound, but as a series of increasingly shocking crimes start unfolding within the town, the residents resort to short-sighted theories and blame outside influences such as the fracking site and its manager Jim Bracknell (Threlfall).

In the first-look images, Riya is seen investigating in a snowy landscape, while Jim appears against a white backdrop and Katie looks up in the dark, while starting to be sprinkled with snow.

David Threlfall as Jim Bracknell in Passenger. ITV

As well as Mosaku, Threlfall and Robinson the series also stars Jo Hartley (After Life), Sean Gilder (The Gold), Debbie Rush (Brassic), Daniel Ryan (The Bay) and Barry Sloane.

Read more:

Others featuring in the cast include Natalie Gavin (Gentleman Jack), Nico Mirallegro (Ridley), Hubert Hanowicz (This Is Going To Hurt), Jack James Ryan (Coronation Street), Matilda Freeman (Alma’s Not Normal), Shervin Alenabi (Tehran), Ella Bruccoleri (Call The Midwife) and Arian Nik (Van Der Valk).

Rowan Robinson as Katie Wells in Passenger. ITV

The six-part series will be arrive next year on ITVX and will also air on ITV1, while it will premiere on BritBox in other territories.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Screenwriter Buchan is best-known for his acting roles in series including Broadchurch and last year's Sky drama This England, in which he played former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Passenger will be released on ITVX in 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount?

Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.