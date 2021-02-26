This Sceptred Isle release date: Cast and latest news on Boris Johnson drama

It was only a matter of time until coronavirus received the TV drama treatment and while we may still be in the midst of the pandemic, Sky Atlantic has announced upcoming series This Sceptred Isle, a dramatisation of COVID-19’s impact on the UK.

Starring Kenneth Branagh in frighteningly realistic prosthetics as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the five-parter is set to look at the government’s response to the pandemic’s first wave based on testimonials from scientists, politicians, civil servants and doctors.

Here’s everything we know so far about This Sceptred Isle and when it will be arriving on our screens.

This Sceptred Isle release date

Sky’s upcoming drama This Sceptred Isle is expected to arrive on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in Autumn 2022.

The drama, starring Kenneth Branagh as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, doesn’t have an official release date yet, but we’ll keep this page updated when Sky announces more information.

No, you’re not seeing things. That’s Kenneth Branagh as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the first day of filming This Sceptred Isle.



This Sky Original drama will be coming to your TVs in Autumn 2022… pic.twitter.com/WR1Ig4BVRU — Sky TV (@skytv) February 25, 2021

What is This Sceptred Isle about?

Sky Atlantic’s upcoming drama is set to look at the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK, the impact of the first wave on the country and the government’s response to the crucial work in hospitals and care homes.

The five-part series will follow Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he leads the country during unprecedented times and the scientists, doctors and nurses as they studied and tried to contain the virus.

Written by The Trip’s Michael Winterbottom, and Defending the Guilty’s Kieron Quirke, This Sceptred Isle is based on first-hand testimonies from individuals from Number 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) and other public bodies.

The Sunday Times political editor Tim Shipman serves as a consultant on the series, which weaves together “countless true stories from Boris Johnson in Number 10 to front line workers around the country,” according to Winterbottom.

This Sceptred Isle cast

In February, Sky announced that BAFTA-winning actor Kenneth Branagh would be transforming into current Prime Minister Boris Johnson for This Sceptred Isle with a first-look image of Branagh donning a prosthetic nose and the politician’s trademark blonde wig.

While Branagh’s co-stars are yet to be announced, filming is currently underway and so the show’s full cast will be revealed in the near future.

This Sceptred Isle trailer

Sky has not yet released a trailer for This Sceptred Isle but we’ll keep you updated as and when a clip is released.

This Sceptred Isle will premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in Autumn 2022.