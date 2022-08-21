Will there be a Van der Valk season 3? Release date speculation, cast, news
The Dutch detectives second outing has come to an end - but will the ITV crime drama be back for more?
As Van der Valk season 2 comes to an end, and the dutch detective wraps up another gruesome case, thoughts turn to the future, and whether Marc Warren's version of the character will be back for more.
The original adaptation of Nicholas Freeling's book series ran for 32 episodes, meaning there should still be plenty of room for this new version to continue, as it has so far only seen 6 episodes brought to screens.
But is a third series on the cards and will Marc Warren, Maimie McCoy and the rest of the cast be returning to the Amsterdam-based crime drama on ITV?
Read on for everything you need to know about Van der Valk season 3.
Has Van der Valk been renewed for season 3?
Van der Valk season 3 has yet to be confirmed.
ITV hasn't yet said that the series is officially returning, but things are looking very hopeful.
Marc Warren told RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the second season that he would like to return "as long as people want it" and added "let's see what the reaction is".
Meanwhile back in April Lucienne Hassell star Maimie McCoy posted a script for Van der Valk season 3 on Instagram and said she was "back keeping the streets safe".
Here's hoping this means that a third season will be back on ITV sooner rather than later. We'll make sure to keep this page updated as and when more news becomes available.
When would Van der Valk season 3 be released?
It's difficult to say when Van der Valk would return at this point, given that season 2's production was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We would therefore hope that the gap of two years which took place between seasons 1 and 2 would not be the norm.
If Maimie McCoy's Instagram post does mean filming has already begun, this could mean that we see more episodes in the near future.
We would suspect that Summer 2023 is the earliest we will see more from Piet and Lucienne, but at this point, we'll just have to wait and see.
Van der Valk cast - who would be back for season 3?
A cast list hasn't been confirmed for Van der Valk season 3 yet, but with Marc Warren expressing interest in returning we'd expect the central cast from Van der Valk season 2 to all be back for more.
Here's a full list of the major players we'd expect to return for Van Der Valk season 3:
- Marc Warren as Piet van der Valk
- Maimie McCoy as Lucienne Hassell
- Luke Allen-Gale as Brad de Vries
- Elliot Barnes-Worrell as Job Cloovers
- Darrell D'Silva as Hendrik Davie
- Emma Fielding as Julia Dahlman
Is there a trailer for Van der Valk season 3?
There isn't a trailer available for Van der Valk season 3 just yet but we'll make sure to keep this page updated as and when any new footage becomes available. In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 right here now.
Van der Valk seasons 1 and 2 are now available in full on ITV Hub. You can also get a 30-day free trial of ITV Hub+ on Amazon Prime Video here.
