The brief 45-second preview opens with new recruits Citra Li (Django Chan-Reeves) and Eddie Suleman (Azan Ahmed) scoping out some potential suspects and bickering about how best to deal with the situation.

Marc Warren previously teased that the upcoming third season of Van der Valk would see some tension emerging between the new team members – and now we've got our first glimpse of that friction in a new exclusive clip.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"OK, so we've got our man – what do we do now?" Eddie asks, with his colleague responding firmly: "What we're told – wait."

But Eddie then insists "he's our main lead, our only lead" and despite Citra's protestations he proceeds to give up their hiding spot by making himself known to the suspects.

"What are you doing, they're free-runners!" Citra yells, clearly annoyed with her partner, who simply responds, "yeah, forgot about that."

Read more:

A tense roof-top chase scene follows as the suspects attempt to escape by clambering over shipping containers – and unfortunately for the two newbies, they appear to escape successfully.

"Great, now what?" an exasperated Citra asks at the end of the clip.

Warren had previously teased in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that "Van der Valk is a little bit wary of Django Chan-Reeves’s character at first."

He continued: "She's incredibly smart and mindful of information, which he’s slightly wary of. Azan Ahmed’s character sort of reminds him of his younger self, and I think Eddie's a bit of a loose cannon. So that makes me slightly wary of him."

Van der Valk season 3 begins on ITV and ITVX on Sunday 18th June at 8pm, with the previous seasons available to stream on ITVX.

If you're looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.