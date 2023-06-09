But series star Marc Warren has also teased that there's set to be some tension with some of the new team members who join for season 3.

The much-anticipated third season of Van der Valk is back on our screens this month and, once again, we'll see the titular Dutch detective and his team faced with the cases of three more homicides in the city.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Warren spoke about the fresh recruits, sergeants Citra Li (Django Chan-Reeves) and Eddie Suleman (Azan Ahmed).

Warren revealed: "There is friction. Van der Valk is a little bit wary of Django Chan-Reeves’s character at first."

He continued: "She's incredibly smart and mindful of information, which he’s slightly wary of. And Azan Ahmed’s character sort of reminds him of his younger self, and I think Eddie's a bit of a loose cannon. So that makes me slightly wary of him."

Speaking about Inspector Lucienne Hassell's reaction to the new faces, Maimie McCoy said: "They’re bringing a lot to the table. Django’s got the goods, so she's covering a lot of bases. She’s working very hard and she likes that. And that's great as a young woman on the team as well, that's a particularly useful quality.

"Lucienne also knows that that’s a gap that needs filling. And those relationships develop as we go along."

The third instalment of the Van der Valk rebooted series sees Warren reprise the titular role of Commissaris Piet Van Der Valk and, once more, the series is filmed entirely on location in and around Amsterdam.

Returning for season 3 is also McCoy as Inspector Lucienne Hassell, Darrell D’Silva as team pathologist Hendrik Davie and Emma Fielding as Chief Commissaris Julia Dahlman.

Chris Murray continues as lead writer and showrunner, alongside Michele Buck as Executive Producer for Company Pictures.

After the explosive ending of season 2, fans have been eagerly waiting for the detective drama to return.

Based on Nicolas Freeling's books, ITV's reboot is proving just as popular as the original series, with Warren previously stating: "Yeah [I’d love to return]. I think as long as people want it, then yeah. Let's see. Let's see what the reaction is."

Van der Valk season 3 will air ITV and ITVX this June, with the previous seasons available to stream on ITVX.

