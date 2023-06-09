The Apple TV+ thriller, which was created by A Beautiful Mind's Akiva Goldsman, is inspired by true events , which Holland addressed in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com .

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has been speaking about his latest project The Crowded Room , in which he plays a young man who learns a shocking revelation about himself after being caught up in a shooting in New York City.

"I take everything really seriously," he said of unpacking of the challenging material. "I understand the responsibility that we have as actors and creators, and now an executive producer – I can't believe I get to say that, but I feel very honoured to be able to say that.

"The responsibility was heavy with this one, and we all took it very seriously. We did the work to make sure that we were all as well-versed in the subject matter as possible."

He went on to say that he's "delighted" with the end product, adding: "I really think it comes through in the show. It feels very authentic and accurate. I'm really proud of everyone involved."

The Crowded Room - Tom Holland and Sasha Lane. Apple TV+

The role of Danny Sullivan required Holland to grow his hair and dye it deep brown, which was one of his least favourite parts of the job.

"I don't like my hair being that dark," he said. "I really like how my hair is like my mum's, kind of red. Yeah, it was tough. That was a part of the show that I don't miss for sure."

Speaking about how his former Spider-Man co-star and girlfriend Zendaya found the process, Holland added: "And also I had the bangs. Bless Zendaya, she had a lot to put up with, with me looking like that for 10 months. It was rough."

