The acclaimed screenwriter, who is perhaps best known for A Beautiful Mind, is at the helm of this new 10-part series which also boasts lead actor Tom Holland as one of its executive producers. The gripping series stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.

Apple TV+'s latest thriller offering, The Crowded Room , is set to leave viewers perplexed and intrigued to find out more, but what else would you expect from the Oscar award-winning Akiva Goldsman?

As per the synopsis, The Crowded Room is "a captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation".

With Holland and Seyfried just two of the familiar names in this series, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Crowded Room.

The Crowded Room cast: Full list of actors and characters in Apple TV+ drama

The full list of The Crowded Room cast is as follows. Read on for more information on the main ensemble below.

Tom Holland as Danny Sullivan

Amanda Seyfried as Rya Goodwin

Emmy Rossum as Candy Sullivan

Will Chase as Marlin Reid

Sasha Lane as Ariana

Lior Raz as Yitzak Safdie

Emma Laird as Isabel

Sam Vartholomeos as Mike

Levon Hawke as Jonny

Jason Isaacs as Jack Lamb

Christopher Abbott as Stan Camisa

Thomas Sadoski as Matty Dunn

Laila Robins as Susie

Henry Eikenberry as Doug

Henry Zaga as Philip

Tom Holland plays Danny Sullivan

Tom Holland in The Crowded Room. Apple TV+ Apple TV+

Who is Danny Sullivan? The meek and mild teenager always seems to draw the short straw in his life, whether it's school-related, girls or bullies. But he's arrested due to his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979, so he can't be as innocent as he seems? Or is he?

What else has Tom Holland been in? Holland is perhaps best known for his leading role in six Marvel movies as Spider-Man/Peter Parker. Although many know him for his work as the beloved comic book character in the popular film franchise, Holland has taken on grittier roles in Uncharted, The Devil All The Time and Cherry.

Amanda Seyfried plays Rya Goodwin

Amanda Seyfried in The Crowded Room. Apple TV+ Apple TV+

Who is Rya Goodwin? Rya is described as a "curious interrogator" who we see interview Danny over the course of many prison visits. It's through her pressing that we start to piece together parts of Danny's life that led to the crime.

What else has Amanda Seyfried been in? Seyfried has been in a number of film roles over the years including In Time, Mamma Mia! and Mean Girls. More recently, Seyfried has been seen on the small screen in Disney+'s The Dropout as Elizabeth Holmes, which earned her a Golden Globe and Emmy for her performance as the Theranos founder.

Emmy Rossum plays Candy Sullivan

Emmy Rossum in The Crowded Room. Apple TV+ Apple TV+

Who is Candy Sullivan? Candy is Danny's mother who always dotes on him and genuinely cares for her son.

What else has Emmy Rossum been in? The American actress, director and singer is best known for her portrayal of Fiona Gallagher in Shameless, but she has also starred and served as executive producer on Peacock's Angelyne. Rossum has also featured in numerous films including The Day After Tomorrow, Beautiful Creatures and social media horror Inside.

Will Chase plays Marlin Reid

Will Chase and Emmy Rossum in The Crowded Room. Apple TV+ Apple TV+

Who is Marlin Reid? Marlin is Emmy's partner and Danny's stepfather who is never nice to his stepson, preferring to pick fights and drink excessively instead.

What else has Will Chase been in? The American actor is best known for his work on stage and Broadway, but is also known for his portrayal of Luke Wheeler in Nashville. His other TV appearances include the acclaimed Dopesick, Stranger Things, Sharp Objects and Bosch: Legacy.

Sasha Lane plays Ariana

Sasha Lane in The Crowded Room. Apple TV+ Apple TV+

Who is Ariana? Ariana is one of the lodgers at Yitzak's house, the 'ghost house' that's down the road from where Danny lives. She's reclusive and clearly dealing with problems of her own but eventually warms to Danny and is embroiled in the NYC shooting too.

What else has Sasha Lane been in? Lane made her film debut in 2016's American Honey before going on to star in Hearts Beat Loud, The Miseducation of Cameron Post and more recently, in TV series Loki and Conversations with Friends.

Lior Raz plays Yitzak Safdie

Lior Raz in The Crowded Room. Apple TV+ Apple TV+

Who is Yitzak Safdie? Yitzak is the new home owner of the 'ghost house' on Danny's street and his eventual landlord. He is intimidating and often uses his fists, but continuously comes to Danny's rescue.

What else has Lior Raz been in? The Israeli screenwriter and actor is perhaps best known for his leading role in action thriller Fauda, but has also led the cast of Netflix TV series Hit & Run.

Emma Laird plays Isabel

Tom Holland and Emma Laird in The Crowded Room. Apple TV+ Apple TV+

Who is Isabel? Isabel is one of the girls at Danny's school that he takes a shining to but after a series of awkward encounters, will the two finally hit it off?

What else has Emma Laird been in? The British actress is best known for her role as Iris in Paramount Plus's Mayor of Kingstown, with The Crowded Room being her second TV credit. She is also set to star in Kenneth Branagh's A Haunting in Venice where she'll make her film debut.

