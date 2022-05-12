Unlike its predecessor, Conversations with Friends doesn't solely focus on one couple, instead introducing us to a 'ménage à quatre’ that forms after two students befriend an accomplished couple (check out our Conversations with Friends review here).

BBC Three and Hulu's adaptation of the bestselling novel Conversations with Friends lands on our screens this month, bringing another of Sally Rooney’s books to the small screens following the phenomenally successful Normal People.

When our main character Frances embarks on an intense extramarital affair with an older married actor, it has unexpected consequences for her friendship with her best friend, Bobbi.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Conversations with Friends.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Alison Oliver plays Frances

Alison Oliver plays Frances in Conversations with Friends BBC

Who is Frances? A 21-year-old college student in Dublin, she's also a poet who performs her work alongside her best friend and former lover, Bobbi.

Where have I seen Alison Oliver before? This is the newcomer's first major onscreen role.

Sasha Lane plays Bobbi

Sasha Lane plays Bobbi in Conversations with Friends BBC / Enda Bowe

Who is Bobbi? Frances's vivacious and outgoing best friend, she quickly charms a dinner invitation out of established writer Melissa, who attends a poetry night where both Bobbi and Frances are performing.

Where have I seen Sasha Lane before? She recently played Hunter C-20 in the Marvel series Loki, and is known for roles in American Honey, Hellboy, After Everything, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, and Utopia.

Joe Alwyn plays Nick

Joe Alwyn plays Nick in Conversations with Friends BBC

Who is Nick? A well-known actor and the "trophy husband" to Melissa, a well-known writer from London. When Frances and Bobbi are invited over to the couple's riverside home for dinner, he quickly forms a connection with Frances.

Where have I seen Joe Alwyn before? The actor is best known for his work in period dramas, from The Favourite, to Mary Queen of Scots (as Elizabeth's favourite Robert Dudley), to Steven Knight's mini-series A Christmas Carol (as Bob Cratchit).

Jemima Kirke plays Melissa

Jemima Kirke plays Melissa in Conversations with Friends BBC/Element Pictures/Enda Bowe

Who is Melissa? An accomplished, wealthy and glamorous writer, married to Nick.

Where have I seen Jemima Kirke before? She rose to fame as Jessa Johansson in the comedy drama series Girls, and more recently played Hope Haddon in Sex Education.

Justine Mitchell plays Paula

Who is Paula? Frances's mother.

Where have I seen Justine Mitchell before? She played DI Bould in Cheat, Lizzie in Trying, Connie in Pure, Maeve Flynn-Dunne in Amber, and has appeared in a number of other shows including Derry Girls and most recently Smother.

Tommy Tiernan plays Dennis

Tommy Tiernan plays Dennis in Conversations with Friends BBC

Who is Dennis? Frances's inconsistent father, who supports her financially at the start of the series.

Where have I seen Tommy Tiernan before? The Irish comedian is best known for his stand-up, but Derry Girls fans will also recognise him as Gerry Quinn.

Alex Murphy as Philip

Who is Philip? A friend of Frances's at university, and a colleague.

Where have I seen Alex Murphy before? He's best known for playing Conor MacSweeney in The Young Offenders.

Join Conversations with Friends stars Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn, alongside the show's director Lenny Abrahamson, executive producer Emma Norton and producer Catherine Magee, for a special Q&A at this year's BFI & Radio Times Television Festival – book your tickets here.

Conversations with Friends is released on Sunday 15th May 2022, appearing on BBC One, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer for UK viewers. Viewers based in the US can watch the 12-part series on Hulu.

You can order the novel on Amazon. Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.