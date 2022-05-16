Conversations with Friends soundtrack: Full song list for Sally Rooney drama
The BBC Three drama adapts Sally Rooney's bestseller, with a dreamy soundtrack featuring an original song by Phoebe Bridgers.
Sally Rooney's first novel Conversations with Friends has been adapted into a 12-part series, following the recording breaking success of its predecessor, Normal People (based on Rooney's second book).
The series centres on students and best friends Frances (newcomer Alison Oliver) and Bobbi (American Honey’s Sasha Lane), who are seduced by the glamorous, adult world of writer Melissa (Sex Education’s Jemima Kirke) and her handsome husband Nick (The Favourite’s Joe Alwyn), as the group forms a complicated ‘ménage à quatre’
In addition to verbal sparring and sun-drenched scenes as the four go on holiday, the series also has a dreamy soundtrack, boasting a brand new song by Phoebe Bridgers, titled sidelines, which she penned especially for the series.
Read on for the Conversations with Friends soundtrack.
Conversations with Friends soundtrack
Conversations with Friends episode 1
- I Don’t Really Care for You by CMA
- Let It All Go by The Sei
- Used by Wyvern Lingo
- Run the Track by Cosha
- Wavey by Cliq ft. Alika
- All My Days by Alexi Murdoch
- Jaloux de tout by Benjamin Biolay
- Nod by Julianna Barwick Feat. Nosaj Thing
- Michelangelo by Cassandra Jenkins
- When You Were Mine by Joy Crookes
- Meet Me At Our Spot by THE ANXIETY, WILLOW & Tyler Cole
- Nod by Julianna Barwick Feat. Nosaj Thing
- Atmosphere by James Blake
- Uncatena by Sylvan Esso
- it would feel like this by girl in red
- Dreaming by Maria Somerville
- First Love/Late Spring by Mitski
- Salt Licorice (with Robyn) [Thomas Gold Remix] by Jónsi
- The Slow Drug by PJ Harvey
- Here by Shiv
- Aye (Boku Remix) by Tolü Makay
- Peach, Plum, Pear by Joanna Newsom
- Peach, Plum, Pear (cover) by The McTague Twins
- Flight by Michiru Aoyama
- More Than This by Roxy Music
- Cornflake Girl (Reworked Greatist Hits Version) by Tori Amos
- Just a Girl by Wyvern Lingo Feat. Loah
The series also features the brand new track by Phoebe Bridgers, titled sidelines, and which she penned especially for Conversations with Friends. You can listen to it here.
Conversations with Friends was released on Sunday 15th May 2022, appearing on BBC One, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer for UK viewers. Viewers based in the US can watch the 12-part series on Hulu.
