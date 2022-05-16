The series centres on students and best friends Frances (newcomer Alison Oliver) and Bobbi (American Honey’s Sasha Lane), who are seduced by the glamorous, adult world of writer Melissa (Sex Education’s Jemima Kirke) and her handsome husband Nick (The Favourite’s Joe Alwyn), as the group forms a complicated ‘ménage à quatre’

Sally Rooney's first novel Conversations with Friends has been adapted into a 12-part series, following the recording breaking success of its predecessor, Normal People (based on Rooney's second book).

In addition to verbal sparring and sun-drenched scenes as the four go on holiday, the series also has a dreamy soundtrack, boasting a brand new song by Phoebe Bridgers, titled sidelines, which she penned especially for the series.

Read on for the Conversations with Friends soundtrack.

Conversations with Friends soundtrack

Frances in Conversations with Friends BBC

Conversations with Friends episode 1

I Don’t Really Care for You by CMA

Let It All Go by The Sei

Used by Wyvern Lingo

Conversations with Friends episode 2

Run the Track by Cosha

Wavey by Cliq ft. Alika

All My Days by Alexi Murdoch Conversations with Friends episode 3 Jaloux de tout by Benjamin Biolay

Nod by Julianna Barwick Feat. Nosaj Thing

Michelangelo by Cassandra Jenkins Conversations with Friends episode 4 When You Were Mine by Joy Crookes

Meet Me At Our Spot by THE ANXIETY, WILLOW & Tyler Cole Conversations with Friends episode 5 Nod by Julianna Barwick Feat. Nosaj Thing

Atmosphere by James Blake Conversations with Friends episode 6 Uncatena by Sylvan Esso

it would feel like this by girl in red

Dreaming by Maria Somerville Conversations with Friends episode 7 First Love/Late Spring by Mitski

Salt Licorice (with Robyn) [Thomas Gold Remix] by Jónsi

The Slow Drug by PJ Harvey

Here by Shiv

Jemima Kirke and Sasha Lane in Conversations with Friends Element Pictures/Enda Bowe,Enda Bowe

Conversations with Friends episode 8

Aye (Boku Remix) by Tolü Makay

Peach, Plum, Pear by Joanna Newsom

Peach, Plum, Pear (cover) by The McTague Twins

Flight by Michiru Aoyama Conversations with Friends episode 9 More Than This by Roxy Music Conversations with Friends episode 10 Cornflake Girl (Reworked Greatist Hits Version) by Tori Amos

Just a Girl by Wyvern Lingo Feat. Loah The series also features the brand new track by Phoebe Bridgers, titled sidelines, and which she penned especially for Conversations with Friends. You can listen to it here.

Conversations with Friends was released on Sunday 15th May 2022, appearing on BBC One, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer for UK viewers. Viewers based in the US can watch the 12-part series on Hulu.

