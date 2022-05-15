Of course, the emotional connections between the quadruple at the heart of the story are what drive it forward, but, like Marianne and Connell before them, the Conversations with Friends cast is set to raise some pulses – and break some hearts.

The BBC's adaptation of Sally Rooney's Conversations with Friends does not skimp on intimate scenes, much like its predecessor, Normal People.

Particularly when it comes to Alison Oliver's Frances and Joe Alwyn's Nick, who embark on a steamy affair despite the latter being married.

Alwyn has been dating Taylor Swift since 2016. The pair have kept their relationship very private, but the singer did visit the set of the BBC Drama. During a chat with The Times, Oliver revealed how Swift was "totally cool" with the passionate scenes, and how she understood it was "all part of Joe's job, all part of the story."

Oliver went on to explain how the scenes are approached "like a stunt."

"They give you intimacy garments, like skin-coloured knickers, and you can ask for pads and stuff to protect you and create distance between the other person," she revealed. "It's approached like a stunt – you are creating an illusion. The director, Lenny Abrahamson, let us be silly. He would say, 'Let's get the giggles out.'"

Conversations with Friends is released on Sunday 15th May 2022, appearing on BBC One, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer for UK viewers. Viewers based in the US can watch the 12-part series on Hulu.

