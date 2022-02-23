Hot off appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home , the sixth highest grossing film of all time, Tom Holland has signed on to star in The Crowded Room, a drama set to debut on the streamer that also stars Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum.

Apple TV+ is continuing to ramp up its original content and has got some serious talent on board for its latest thriller series.

The Crowded Room comes from Akiva Goldsman and has been described as a "seasonal anthology" telling inspirational stories about those who have learned to live with mental illness. It will be based partly on Goldsman’s own life, and also inspired by The Minds of Billy Milligan, a biography written by Daniel Keyes’ biography. The first starts filming in March and will contain 10 episodes.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Crowded Room on Apple TV+.

The Crowded Room release date speculation

There's no release date for The Crowded Room as of yet, but the series is expected to start shooting in March, so is unlikely to debut until the end of 2022 at the earliest. We’ll keep this page updated with any developments.

How to watch The Crowded Room

The full season of 10 episodes will stream on Apple TV+. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

The Crowded Room cast

The Crowded Room already has a stacked cast, which includes Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted) as Danny Sullivan, Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia, Les Misérables) as Rya, a clinical psychologist, Emmy Rossum (Shameless) as Candy, Danny’s mother, Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown) as Danny’s girlfriend, Sasha Lane (Loki) and Christopher Abbott (The Sinner).

A lot has made of the fact that Rossum will be playing Holland’s mother despite him being only 10 years her junior, but it has been suggested that the Shameless actress might only appear in flashbacks, explaining the small age gap between the two stars.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Behind the camera, the series is to be executive produced and written by Akiva Goldsman, the Oscar winning screenwriter behind A Beautiful Mind. Holland will also executive produce, as will the series’ director, Kornél Mundruczó (Pieces of a Woman).

What is The Crowded Room about?

The Crowded Room is a thriller about Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland), a young man with multiple personalities. The character is said to be loosely based on Billy Milligan, the first person acquitted of a crime because they suffered from dissociative identity disorder. Milligan’s story was detailed in the award-winning biography The Minds of Billy Milligan, by Daniel Keyes.

The series is said to be a “seasonal anthology” about inspirational stories of people who have struggled and learned to live with mental illness, so don’t expect season 2 to follow the same story or be focused on Holland’s Danny Sullivan.

The first season is set to be made up of 10 episodes.

Is The Crowded Room based on a true story?

The series doesn’t seem to be a straight adaptation of a true story, but instead is based on two real life tales – one being creator Akiva Goldsman’s own life, the other The Minds of Billy Milligan, an award winning biography by Daniel Keyes.

Is there a trailer for The Crowded Room?

There's no trailer yet for The Crowded Room, but we'll keep this page updated.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out the rest of our Drama coverage or take a look at our TV Guide. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.