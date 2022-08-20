This second season of the rebooted crime series, based on Nicolas Freeling's novels and following another TV adaptation from 1972 to 1992, came two years after the first, but now all attention is of course on whether a third is in the offing.

Van der Valk season 2 comes to an end this Sunday, with the Dutch detective investigating after a classic musician dies following an acid attack.

Star Marc Warren has now weighed in on the chances of another outing for the detective drama, telling RadioTimes.com and other press that he personally would like to see it happen.

Warren said: "Yeah [I’d love to return]. I think as long as people want it, then yeah. Let's see. Let's see what the reaction is."

Marc Warren as Van der Valk and Maimie McCoy as Lucienne Hassell in Van der Valk. ITV

This weeks final episode of season 2 is set to be a personal one, particularly for Maimie McCoy's character Lucienne, as it turns out the victim's partner is her ex.

Warren also recently spoke about a tense moment he and the cast encountered while filming the episode, explaining that while shooting they "had to drive through Dam Square at its most packed in the Cherokee and we were wearing bulletproof vests."

He continued: "I don't think we had our guns on us but we had the flashing lights going on, and somebody had not told the local police that we were doing that and we got pulled over and I suddenly thought, 'Christ, if we've got guns on us as well, we're going to be in a lot of trouble.'"

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Van der Valk season 2 continues Sunday 21st August at 8pm on ITV.

