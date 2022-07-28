The first finds Van der Valk investigating the grisly murder of a solicitor, details of which lead the detective to fear the killer may strike again.

It's been two years since the first season of the Van der Valk reboot aired on ITV and now, Marc Warren's detective is back for three new cases.

And the new season will once again star Maimie McCoy, Darrell D'Silva and Luke Allen-Gale in supporting roles, but just when are the new episodes airing on ITV?

Read on for everything you need to know about Van der Valk season 2.

When does Van der Valk season 2 air on ITV?

Marc Warren as Van der Valk ITV

We now have it confirmed that Van der Valk season 2 will start airing on ITV on Sunday 7th August at 8pm.

There will be three episodes in the new season, with the first being ominously titled Plague in Amsterdam.

What is Van der Valk season 2 about?

Marc Warren as Van der Valk and Maimie McCoy as Lucienne Hassell ITV

The official synopsis for the first episode in this new three-part series says: "The Dutch detective Piet Van der Valk (Marc Warren) is called in to investigate the gruesome murder of Susie De Windt, a solicitor whose mutilated body is discovered strung up on a windfarm with an 'X' carved into her stomach and a cryptic note inside her coat.

"As rookie cop Job Cloovers returns to duty, even Van der Valk is quietly relieved at his arrival – if anyone can help riddle out these puzzling notes, it is Job. It is within Susie's case files that the team obtain their first lead. Days previously, she had won a case on behalf of the city to evict a group of artist squatters – the windfarm where her body was discovered was where the group were due to be relocated.

"Was her murder the squatters getting revenge on the Establishment, is this something bigger, and can Van der Valk and his team riddle out the notes left at crime scenes before the killer is able to strike again? It is a game of cat-and-mouse, and at its core is a battle for the soul of Amsterdam."

Van der Valk cast: Who's back for season 2?

Marc Warren as Van der Valk, Darrell D'Silva as Hendrik Davie and Luke Allen-Gale as Brad de Vries ITV

The central cast from Van der Valk season 1 have all be confirmed to be returning for season 2, including of course Marc Warren as the titular Van der Valk and Maimie McCoy as Lucienne Hassell. Here's a full list of the confirmed cast for Van Der Valk season 2:

Marc Warren as Piet van der Valk

Maimie McCoy as Lucienne Hassell

Luke Allen-Gale as Brad de Vries

Elliot Barnes-Worrell as Job Cloovers

Darrell D'Silva as Hendrik Davie

Emma Fielding as Julia Dahlman

Van der Valk season 2 trailer

An international trailer for Van der Valk season 2 is available to watch right here now.

Van der Valk season 2 will air from Sunday 7th August at 8pm on ITV. For more, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.

