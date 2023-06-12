The six-part series has just begun filming and is described by UKTV as a "character-driven mystery-thriller that combines the powerful story of a knotty police investigation with chilling, atmospheric folk-horror."

Anjli Mohindra and Jill Halfpenny have been named as two of the stars in the newly commissioned Alibi drama The Red King – which is penned by Doctor Who screenwriter Toby Whithouse.

Alongside Mohindra and Halfpenny, the cast for the series also includes Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh, Van der Valk star Marc Warren, Mark Lewis Jones (Keeping Faith), Oliver Ryan (Steeltown Murders) and Sam Swainsbury (Mum).

Mohindra takes on the lead role as inner-city police sergeant Grace Narayan, who is removed from her familiar beat to the "small, antiquated island of St. Jory", where she soon finds herself working on the forgotten and unsolved case of a missing teenage boy.

According to the synopsis, "Grace quickly discovers that she must overcome scarce evidence, extraordinary local characters, and the island’s strange cult history to uncover the truth."

Speaking about the drama, Whithouse said that working on the series has "been a genuine joy" and added that "this has been a passion project for all of us".

He continued: "A genre-bending mystery combining drama, suspense, and horror, starring some of the best actors in television. We're so excited to share these characters and their stories with you.”

Meanwhile, UKTV's director of commissioning Hilary Rosen said: “Toby Whithouse has created a clever and ambitious crime drama set in a vivid island location, and this dark and original tale will have audiences gripped. We are delighted to be collaborating once again with Nicola Shindler and her fantastic team at Quay Street Productions.”

Channel director Emma Ayech added: “We’re so excited to be working with the team at Quay Street Productions on this brilliant new series. The ensemble cast will perfectly bring the story to life, making this a fantastic addition to our growing portfolio of UKTV Original dramas on Alibi.”

