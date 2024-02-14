That pair will be joined in the cast for the next instalment by a number of other returning stars such as Ruth Sheen (Unforgotten), Jack Greenlees (The Trial of Christine Keeler), Natasha O'Keeffe (Peaky Blinders, The Wheel of Time) and Caitlin Innes Edwards (Hanna).

Meanwhile, a host of other actors have been announced for this season, including David Westhead (Bodyguard), Christian McKay (Dangerous Liaisons), Emma Fielding (Sanditon), Tupele Dorgu (The Full Monty) and James Nelson-Joyce (Time).

The series is based on the sixth novel in JK Rowling's Strike series, which she publishes under the name Robert Galbraith, and will consist of four hour-long episodes.

A brief synopsis teases that the series will open as the "frantic, disheveled" co-creator of the popular cartoon The Ink Black Heart turns up in Robin's office to beg for her help uncovering a mysterious figure named Anomie who has been persecuting her online.

It continues: "Robin decides that the agency can't help with this – and thinks nothing more of it until a few days later, when she reads the shocking news that Edie has been tasered and then murdered in Highgate Cemetery, the location of The Ink Black Heart.

"Robin and her business partner Cormoran Strike become drawn into the quest to uncover Anomie's true identity. But with a complex web of online aliases, business interests, and family conflicts to navigate, Strike and Robin find themselves embroiled in a case that stretches them to their limit."

Tom Edge once again adapts the book for the screen, while Sue Tully returns to direct, having previously been behind the camera for Strike: Troubled Blood and Strike: Lethal White.

Strike seasons 1-5 are available now on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

