The pair have solved a raft of grisly conundrums across the show's five seasons, including a cold case from the 1970s , all while resisting the urge to declare their undying love for one another.

BBC drama Strike, based on JK Rowling's Cormoran Strike book series, is a ratings hit for the broadcaster, with audiences captivated by the titular detective (Tom Burke) and his partner-in-crime-fighting Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger).

But are there plans to head back to Denmark Street for season 6 following the release of The Ink Black Heart, the sixth Strike book, in August this year?

Read on for everything you need to know about Strike: The Ink Black Heart.

The first two seasons of the show aired in 2017, with season 3 arriving in 2018, season 4 in 2020 and the fifth season arriving in mid-December this year.

The BBC hasn't announced what's next for the show, but if season 6 does get the greenlight, which feels likely given its popularity, we'd expect it to arrive in 2023 (barring any scheduling conflicts). Burke and Grainger are hot property, so it remains to be seen what's happening with them.

Strike: The Ink Black Heart cast - who stars in the BBC drama?

Alongside Burke and Grainger, we'd expect to see some other familiar faces, such as Ruth Sheen as secretary Pat Chauncey and Jack Greenlees as Sam Barclay, an army veteran who carries out PI work for the agency, among others.

Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike and Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott in Strike. BBC

And as ever, there will also be a fresh batch of guest stars. Watch this space for announcements.

Strike: The Ink Black Heart plot - what's it about?

The Ink Black Heart is the name of a popular fictional cartoon. Its creator, Edie, contacts the agency online about abuse she's receiving from a mysterious figure known only as Anomie. Robin rejects Edie's request but a few days later, news breaks of the woman's death after her body is found in Highgate Cemetery, where the cartoon is set.

Strike and Robin immediately take it upon themselves to unearth Anomie's true identity and discover whether the abuse is linked to Edie's death. "But with a complex web of online aliases, business interests and family conflicts to navigate, Strike and Robin find themselves embroiled in a case that stretches their powers of deduction to the limits - and which threatens them in new and horrifying ways," reads the official synopsis.

Alongside that, Strike and Robin's will-they-won't-they dance is set to rumble on, particularly now that Robin's divorce from Matthew has been settled – he's expecting a baby with Sarah and the pair are also set to marry.

At the end of Troubled Blood, Strike bought Robin a bottle of perfume for her birthday, before the pair headed off for a solo dinner together. It was the perfect setting for a passionate kiss and for a moment, it looked like they were going to go there. But instead, Strike took the opportunity to tell Robin that she was his "best friend".

Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike and Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott in Strike. Troubled Blood Limited MMXXII, Laurence Cendrowicz

While it wasn't the romantic turning point viewers were hoping for, and possibly expecting, it was very sweet, nonetheless. But will they finally make a go of it in season 6?

