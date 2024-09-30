"For three seasons, Industry has been unflinching in its examination of ambition and class, solidifying itself as a marquee HBO drama," said executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, Francesca Orsi.

"Under [co-creators] Mickey [Down] and Konrad [Kay's] singular vision, this twisted, thrilling look at London finance has redefined the contemporary workplace show."

She went on to crown season 3 as "bigger and better than ever", praising the "sublime performances" from the show's "unparalleled cast".

"We have no doubt that Mickey and Konrad, alongside the amazing team under executive producer Jane Tranter at Bad Wolf and executive producer Kathleen McCaffrey, will take season 4 to even greater heights," added Orsi.

And both Down and Kay were buoyed by the news, as you'd expect.

"We are beyond thrilled and grateful to HBO, the incredible team at Bad Wolf and our phenomenal cast and crew for their continued belief in Industry and for allowing us to grow as creators, writers and now directors whilst taking the show to new heights," they said.

"We can't wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in season 4."

**Spoiler warning for Industry season 3**

Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing in Industry season 3 episode 8. Nick Strasburg/HBO

Industry has so far adopted a one-on, one-off approach since it first debuted in 2020, so there's every chance we won't see season 4 until 2026 – although it's worth bearing in mind that the sector was rocked by the Covid-19 pandemic and the writers' and actors' strikes, so perhaps there's a chance the next batch of episodes will arrive sooner than anticipated.

The show is likely to premiere in the US first, with UK fans forced to wait until its Stateside run has concluded before being able to dive in.

Who could return for Industry season 4?

Eric Tao (Ken Leung) will likely return following a whole new status quo reset. Simon Ridgway/HBO

There are a number of faces from the cast of Industry we'd expect to see in the next season, including:

Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani

Myha'la as Harper Stern

Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing

Ken Leung as Eric Tao

Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani

Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly

Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Greg Grayson

Kit Harington as Sir Henry Muck

In addition to the regular faces, we will also likely see Kit Harington's Sir Henry Muck return for further shenanigans given developments between Muck and Yasmim.

We will also no doubt see some brand-new guest stars, many of who will undoubtedly rock the boat.

Despite the speculation, co-creator Mickey Down would not confirm returnees when speaking about the finale with Variety.

"I’m sure you’re expecting this answer, but we can’t give too much away," he revealed. "Good things are worth waiting for."

Is there an Industry season 4 trailer?

Yasmin (Marisa Abela, left) is last seen beginning a new - but old - life with Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington, right). Simon Ridgway/HBO

Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere, so we'll be waiting quite a while for any new footage.

But there could be some teaser clips and images long before then as the hype for season 4 starts to build.

What could happen in Industry season 4?

Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn with Myha'la as Harper Stern with umbrellas up for Industry. Nick Strasburg/HBO

The fourth season of Industry will likely pick up after another time jump like the previous three seasons and with a new status quo, after all of our lead characters were left scattered to the wind.

Harper Stern is set to return to the US as she pursues her capitalist gains in New York in business with the wealthy Otto Mostyn, while Robert appears to be ditching finance altogether to pursue a business with old work colleague Greg.

Elsewhere, Harper's old mentor Eric is out in the cold with nothing after he was sidelined and Pierpoint's London office closed down - with no partner, family, job, protegees or friends - where will he go next? Well, he's a man with everything to gain and nothing to lose.

Finally, after being the centre of the previous season, Yasmin is back living in a life of privilege with a very wealthy man as she is set to wed Sir Henry Muck. Will this be the end of Yas's career ambitions? Somehow, we doubt it!

The biggest question mark remains over the stressful life of Rishi Ramdani after the violent events of the season 3 finale. We'll have to wait and see with that one...

Industry season 3 airs on BBC One and iPlayer from Tuesday 1st October in the UK. The drama airs on HBO in the US.

