Robert was seen jumping ship from Pierpoint in the season 3 finale, in order to work on a psilocybin start-up. It initially seemed we would follow this storyline as it didn't appear to be Robert's end point on the show, so it's certainly possible that the character may return in a future season.

Lawtey's exit follows the departure of another original cast member, David Jonsson, who left his role as Gus after the second season.

Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing in Industry season 3. Nick Strasburg/HBO

Thankfully for fans, many of the show's other cast members will be returning, with Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington and Miriam Petche all expected to be back.

Meanwhile, Variety has reported that a new cast member will be joining, with The Handmaid's Tale star Max Minghella set to play Whitney Halberstram.

The character has been described as "the CFO and founder of Tender, a payment processor entering a growth phase".

When Industry was renewed for its fourth season last year, creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay said in a joint statement: "We are beyond thrilled and grateful to HBO, the incredible team at Bad Wolf and our phenomenal cast and crew for their continued belief in Industry and for allowing us to grow as creators, writers and now directors whilst taking the show to new heights.

"We can't wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in season 4."

Industry seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available to watch in full now on iPlayer.

