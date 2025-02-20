Two of the show's other stars are Stranger Things's Matthew Modine and The White Lotus's Connie Britton, who spoke with RadioTimes.com about the series.

Chillingly, Modine said that he thinks there is an "inevitability of a cyber attack on the United States – not just on the United States, it could be any big country around the world".

Zero Day. Netflix

He continued: "We're analogue creatures and we're living in a digital world that we don't understand. And it's changing so quickly, it's hard to understand it. It's hard to absorb it.

"So the AI aspect that is in this story of a cyber attack, the inevitability of that, I think, is real and even more frightening today than it was when we were making the show."

Read more:

The former president in the show, George Mullen, is played by De Niro, while the current president is played by Bassett. Meanwhile, Modine plays the speaker of the house, Richard Dreyer, and Britton plays Valerie Whitesell, Mullen's former Chief of Staff.

While speaking with RadioTimes.com, Modine also said that the series "magnified" for him how "how complicated things can become, that should be very simple".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"Mostly everything I know I learned in kindergarten – about civility, about kindness, about saying please and thank you, and just simple constructs of rules," he explained. "And we're kind of living in this time where that civility of simple rules that help us to get through our lives are being diminished.

"I know if I go up to a crosswalk and a red light goes on, I'm allowed to walk across the street, that I know that the traffic will stop and allow me to cross the street. Today, I'm not so sure.

"It's not just in the United States, but across The Globe, of the kind of instability of civility. You know, rules that we've set up for civilisation to work together and cooperate."

Zero Day is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.