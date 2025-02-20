Zero Day star Matthew Modine: 'This kind of cyber attack is inevitable'
"The inevitability of that, I think, is real and even more frightening today than it was when we were making the show."
New Netflix thriller Zero Day is now available to stream, and it features an all star cast led by Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett and Jesse Plemons.
The series charts the aftermath of a devastating cyber attack on the US, which causes widespread destruction and death, and sees a former President investigating the crime.
Two of the show's other stars are Stranger Things's Matthew Modine and The White Lotus's Connie Britton, who spoke with RadioTimes.com about the series.
Chillingly, Modine said that he thinks there is an "inevitability of a cyber attack on the United States – not just on the United States, it could be any big country around the world".
He continued: "We're analogue creatures and we're living in a digital world that we don't understand. And it's changing so quickly, it's hard to understand it. It's hard to absorb it.
"So the AI aspect that is in this story of a cyber attack, the inevitability of that, I think, is real and even more frightening today than it was when we were making the show."
Read more:
- Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight: 'It would be dull if I only told Birmingham stories'
- Heartstopper hasn't been renewed for season 4 – but creator is "optimistic"
The former president in the show, George Mullen, is played by De Niro, while the current president is played by Bassett. Meanwhile, Modine plays the speaker of the house, Richard Dreyer, and Britton plays Valerie Whitesell, Mullen's former Chief of Staff.
While speaking with RadioTimes.com, Modine also said that the series "magnified" for him how "how complicated things can become, that should be very simple".
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
"Mostly everything I know I learned in kindergarten – about civility, about kindness, about saying please and thank you, and just simple constructs of rules," he explained. "And we're kind of living in this time where that civility of simple rules that help us to get through our lives are being diminished.
"I know if I go up to a crosswalk and a red light goes on, I'm allowed to walk across the street, that I know that the traffic will stop and allow me to cross the street. Today, I'm not so sure.
"It's not just in the United States, but across The Globe, of the kind of instability of civility. You know, rules that we've set up for civilisation to work together and cooperate."
Zero Day is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.