Speaking at a Waterstones Children’s Book Festival panel, Heartstopper author Alice Oseman said: "I’m working very hard behind the scenes to get us a renewal for Heartstopper.

"It is still ongoing, we don’t have a final answer yet, but there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen."

Oseman added: "We’re feeling optimistic, we’re feeling hopeful, and hopefully we’ll be able to share some news about that sometime soon. Fingers crossed. Thank you so much for watching!"

Alice Oseman on the set of Heartstopper season 3. Netflix

The ending of Heartstopper season 3 saw our characters at a crossroads, with Nick (Kit Connor) contemplating a move to Leeds for university, but also fearing what that would mean for Charlie (Joe Locke) and their relationship.

Similarly, there was some other change on the horizon, with Elle wanting to study art in Europe and Tara hoping to go travelling on a gap year.

Of course, the Heartstopper fandom are hoping for more from the on-screen world of the graphic novels, with Oseman previously reiterating that "we would love to tell the end of the story in TV form".

Speaking to Netflix's own TUDUM about the future of the acclaimed series, Oseman continued: "As much as I — and everyone else — want the final instalment to come to the screen as soon as possible, there are a lot of moving parts to account for that make it hard to solidify anything.

"But we’re doing our best, and will let fans know as soon as we can."

As for what it'll be about, we have no doubt that Oseman has already drafted up what could occur for our beloved characters, after revealing as much in a chat with The Guardian.

They said: "I will most likely be drawing volume 6 simultaneously while writing the season 4 scripts, even if we haven’t been renewed.

"And the other thing that I have to keep in mind is that I really, extremely, devoutly need the volume 6 book to come out before season 4 comes out, so people experience the end of the story from the books first. So there’s a timer counting down now."

As for now, we'll just have to wait and see!

