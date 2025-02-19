Agatha Christie's Towards Zero confirms BBC air date with first trailer
The star-studded mystery miniseries boasts Anjelica Huston, Matthew Rhys, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Mimi Keene among its cast.
The BBC has confirmed that its latest Agatha Christie adaptation, Towards Zero, will begin airing weekly on Sunday 2nd March at 9pm – with all three parts available on BBC iPlayer from 6am that day.
The news was revealed alongside a new 30-second trailer for the series, which introduced us to some of the characters who will find themselves suspected of murder.
"Every murder has its moment of origin when the murder is seeded," a voiceover says at the beginning of the teaser, before we get a glimpse of just some of the scandal that will feature in the series.
You can watch it in full below:
The star-studded mysteries miniseries is based on Christie's 1944 novel of the same name and follows a former couple who decide to spend the summer together at a coastal estate despite their recent scandalous divorce – with a murder soon raising the tension even further.
The divorced couple – named Neville Strange and Audrey – will be played by The Haunting of Hill House's Oliver Jackson Cohen and Black Doves star Ella Lily Hyland, while Sex Education star Mimi Keene plays the former's new wife Kay.
Meanwhile, there are also major roles for Anjelica Huston as Neville's aunt and the owner of the estate where the series is primarily set, and Matthew Rhys as the troubled inspector who is called in to investigate the murder.
The official synopsis teases: "Add to this a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder.
"A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death?
"An explosive love triangle, a formidable matriarch and a house party of enemies. All compelled… Towards Zero."
Read more:
- BBC offers first look at Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero starring Sex Education star
- Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie's Vigil returns for season 3 – and "most high-stakes mission yet"
Last October, the BBC released a host of first-look images at the series, included stills of each of the main characters.
Meanwhile, the cast also includes Clarke Peters (Eric), Anjana Vasan (Black Mirror), and Jack Farthing (The Serial Killer's Wife), Jackie Clune (Motherland), Grace Doherty (Call the Midwife), Khalil Gharbia (Mary & George) and Adam Hugill (Sherwood).
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Agatha Christie's Towards Zero will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Sunday 2nd March.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.