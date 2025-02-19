"Every murder has its moment of origin when the murder is seeded," a voiceover says at the beginning of the teaser, before we get a glimpse of just some of the scandal that will feature in the series.

The star-studded mysteries miniseries is based on Christie's 1944 novel of the same name and follows a former couple who decide to spend the summer together at a coastal estate despite their recent scandalous divorce – with a murder soon raising the tension even further.

The divorced couple – named Neville Strange and Audrey – will be played by The Haunting of Hill House's Oliver Jackson Cohen and Black Doves star Ella Lily Hyland, while Sex Education star Mimi Keene plays the former's new wife Kay.

Meanwhile, there are also major roles for Anjelica Huston as Neville's aunt and the owner of the estate where the series is primarily set, and Matthew Rhys as the troubled inspector who is called in to investigate the murder.

Mimi Keene as Kay Elliott in Towards Zero. BBC

The official synopsis teases: "Add to this a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder.

"A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death?

"An explosive love triangle, a formidable matriarch and a house party of enemies. All compelled… Towards Zero."

Last October, the BBC released a host of first-look images at the series, included stills of each of the main characters.

Meanwhile, the cast also includes Clarke Peters (Eric), Anjana Vasan (Black Mirror), and Jack Farthing (The Serial Killer's Wife), Jackie Clune (Motherland), Grace Doherty (Call the Midwife), Khalil Gharbia (Mary & George) and Adam Hugill (Sherwood).

Agatha Christie's Towards Zero will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Sunday 2nd March.

