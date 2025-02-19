The official synopsis reads: "Amy and Kirsten will need to catch the killer and diffuse a potential international confrontation, driven by a land-grab for energy and resources in the changing polar climate, with both their careers and relationship on the line."

Filming on the six-part season is set to get under way in Scotland later in the year, but there is no word yet on when the episodes might arrive on BBC One and iPlayer.

Speaking about the return, Jones said she was "sure it will be a thrill ride", while Leslie explained that "this time, Kirsten will get to pack her bags and join Amy on what's set to be Vigil's most high-stakes mission yet!".

Writer Tom Edge, who has penned all three seasons of the show, said: "I'm delighted that Suranne and Rose are returning for a new adventure.

"In our third season we travel to the frozen north, where the world's great powers are competing to secure advantages as the ice melts."

He added: "With a brilliant cast and crew assembling to make the show, we hope to deliver an epic investigation that shines a light on issues that will shape the world we all live in."

Meanwhile, the BBC's director of drama Lindsay Salt called season 3 "their most adrenaline-fuelled mission yet", and added: "Tom Edge and the World Productions team have excelled themselves with a brand new mystery and setting which will give Vigil's millions of fans even more of the brilliant, blockbuster drama they've come to expect and love from this very special show."

Vigil seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

