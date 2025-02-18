With production having come to an end at the end of last year, Knight told BBC Breakfast: "We're putting it together now. I would say this, wouldn't I? But it's fantastic. We've got, I think, the best British actors all in one place, including Stephen [Graham]."

But one question fans have been desperate to know is if the film will mark the end of the Peaky Blinders – and there may be a glimmer of hope yet.

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby. Netflix

Knight went on to say that the door is being left open for more while ensuring not to reveal too much.

"I'm not allowed to announce it, but I'm just saying that the world of Peaky will continue," Knight said.

While Knight didn't divulge further information, there have been plenty of rumours about Peaky Blinders spin-offs in the past.

Following the end of the series on BBC One, reports suggested that the series was to get a spin-off set in Boston in the middle of the 20th century, while the other was said to focus on Polly Gray.

However nothing has ever been confirmed, but could this all change based on Knight's recent comments?

Read more:

Knight is staying firmly in the world of period dramas, as he currently promotes his new Disney Plus series, A Thousand Blows.

Led by Stephen Graham, Malachi Kirby and Erin Doherty, the series transports viewers to the world of illegal bare-knuckle boxing in Victorian London in the 1880s.

The series, which RadioTimes.com gave four stars, arrives on Disney Plus on Friday 21st February.

Peaky Blinders seasons 1-6 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.