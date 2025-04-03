Peaky Blinders season 7 'discussions under way between Steven Knight, BBC and Netflix'
Could there be more beyond the movie?
Is there hope for more Peaky Blinders yet?
According to reports, creator Steven Knight indicated that a new run of the drama could be filmed later this year, suggesting that it could follow the Shelby family in the 1950s.
Broadcast reports that a seventh season hasn't been greenlit but "discussions are taking place between the BBC, Netflix and producer Banijay UK".
RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix, Banijay UK and representatives for Steven Knight for comment; the BBC declined to comment.
While not with a fresh season, Peaky Blinders is continuing with Cillian Murphy reprising his role as Tommy Shelby for a brand new movie, although a release date is yet to be announced.
Alongside Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth also star in the film, with Knight previously telling the BBC that it is "fantastic".
Plot details have been kept under wraps, but Knight previously revealed that the film would be set during the Second World War.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Knight said: "I know what's going to happen in those stories and it's about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in."
However, it is no secret that Knight has been keen for the Peaky Blinders universe to continue beyond the film.
Just earlier this year, the show's creator explained on BBC Breakfast that the door is being left open, but ensured not to reveal much more.
"I'm not allowed to announce it, but I'm just saying that the world of Peaky will continue," Knight said.
Peaky Blinders seasons 1-6 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
