"But, here in paradise, what starts with an illicit kiss quickly turns the dream vacation into a nightmare.

"Zoe begins to act on her deepest desires, and the holiday she hoped for becomes a reckoning for a group of adults who refuse to grow up.

"When they discover they are trapped on the island, and become faced with real life-or-death situations, the group soon turn on each other to find out who is to blame."

It concludes: "Is Zoe responsible for the drama and destruction around her or, as heaven turns to hell, are bigger forces at play? We are in Greece after all, the land of the ancient Gods..."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Wolf Hall and The Devil's Hour star Jessica Raine will play the lead role of Zoe, with Bergerac and Brassic's Damien Molony playing her husband, Dan.

Nicholas Pinnock (The Book of Clarence), Antonia Thomas (Still Up), Leila Farzad (Kaos) and Hugh Skinner (Fleabag) also feature as two other couples on the trip, whose stories will be told across eight episodes. Filming is currently under way in Malta.

Raine commented: "Catherine's scripts reeled me in from the first page. Epic and nuanced. Funny and tragic. I'm honoured to be playing Zoe in this simply brilliant story."

Producers Roberto Troni and Kat Reynolds said, in a joint statement with Shepherd: "Individually, these actors have such range and brilliance in everything they do.

"We feel so lucky to have them with us in the Med as they are dynamite together. By turns hilarious and heartbreaking – the real heart of the show."

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added: "There is no better cast to bring Catherine's Two Weeks in August to life. You might not want to find yourselves on holiday with this group of characters, but watching their reunion unfold across eight sun-soaked episodes will be irresistible."

The supporting cast includes cast Dolly Wells (Dracula), Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer), Dylan Brady (Mary & George), Maria Almeida (The Strays), Khalil Gharbia (The Lost Boys) and Florence Banks (The New Look).

You can also expect to see Industry's Sonny Poon Tip and Doctor Who's Cassius Hackforth, as well as child actors Eliza and Anthony Lambon as Eve and Theo, and Joe Dixon as Solomon and Jess's son Henry.

Two Weeks in August is coming soon to the BBC.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.