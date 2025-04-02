Andor star Gough plays mother Elisa, whose young daughter Lucia never returns from a sleepover with a new school friend, turning the lives of herself and her husband into a living nightmare.

Strike's Grainger plays Rebecca, the enigmatic kidnapper, while One Day and This Is Going to Hurt breakout star Mod plays journalist Selma, who is determined to uncover the truth behind the shocking story.

The synopsis, courtesy of Disney+, reads: "Elisa is forced to embark on a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase across Europe to discover the shocking truth about her daughter’s disappearance.

"Exactly why did the enigmatic Rebecca Walsh take her daughter? Was Lucia a random target? What personal price will she have to pay to get her back?

"As Elisa starts to fit the pieces together, chaotically persistent journalist Selma Desai reports live, relentlessly ripping apart her family life at every turn.

"Slowly, the unsettling truth emerges – Rebecca didn't want any child; she wanted Lucia – and what started as a textbook abduction is quickly evolving into something much darker."

Check out the trailer for The Stolen Girl below, which offers a nail-biting glimpse at what's in store ahead of the show's premiere on Wednesday 16th April 2025.

In addition to the leading trio, The Stolen Girl also stars Jim Sturgess (Apartment 7A), Bronagh Waugh (Ridley), Michael Workeye (My Lady Jane) and Robyn Betteridge (The Gold).

The Stolen Girl is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday 16th April 2025.

