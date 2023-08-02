The Idris Elba-led series blended real-time action to tell the story of one plane's hijacking as it makes its way back to London from Dubai.

The real reason for the hijacking was soon revealed in the tense finale, as well as links to the organised crime group who were pulling all the strings behind it and how other side characters were brought in to carry out the OCG leader's deadly plot.

But all was well in the end, with Flight KA29 landing safely back in London with many a bump and bruise in tow. After one very gripping final face-off, Sam (Elba) finally got the lead hijacker Stuart (Neil Maskell) arrested after Stuart tried to kill him.

While the series was a great one, fans will undoubtedly be left wondering whether there will be a season 2. Read on for everything we know so far about a potential second season of Hijack.

Will there be a Hijack season 2?

As of now, Apple TV+ has not confirmed whether Hijack will be returning for a second season. We do know that the series has debuted to much fanfare and acclaim, with many loving the twists and turns of the series.

Although the series seems to wrap up rather nicely, lead actor and executive producer Elba has said that he would love to return to his character of enigmatic business negotiator Sam Nelson.

Chatting to Variety about the possibility of his character Sam making a return, Elba said: "What would be the acceptable scenario that he comes back? Because we’ve thought about this and obviously Apple have gone, 'Well, we really love the show.' And I think, you know, Rotten Tomatoes is at 92% at the moment, which is a good sign, but it’s kind of like — he’s not a cop — what would be the acceptable Sam Nelson return? And if I’m honest, I’m not sure."

He added: "I’d like that, but I just don’t want to put him on another hijack. I’m open to that character coming back. I think if people were compelled to like the character, then I’m in."

As Hijack season 2 is yet to be confirmed, there's no telling when a potential second season could air on Apple TV+.

We do know with the ongoing writer's and actor's strikes, that would likely put a pause in production plans but Hijack season 2 could possibly be on our screens some time in 2024 or 2025.

Hijack season 2 cast: Who could return?

As for who could return to the action thriller, we'd expect Elba to once again lead the cast as Sam Nelson and after the finale, we know that his son Kai (Jude Cudjoe) is safe and sound, thanks to the aid of Sam's estranged wife's new partner, Daniel (Max Beesley).

We'd expect them all to make a return, but as for the rest of the cast it's hard to tell, seeing as we we can't imagine Hijack season 2 would follow a similar plane-themed plot.

We do know that Captain Robin Allen (Ben Miles) and Lewis Atterton/Ryan Cunningham (Jack McMullen) won't be returning as they both died on the plane, but Lewis's brother Stuart could certainly make a reappearance, especially after he tried to kill Sam in the series' final moments.

The Hijack main cast members we'd expect to make a return for season 2 would be:

Idris Elba as Sam Nelson

Christine Adams as Marsha Smith-Nelson

Max Beesley as DI Daniel O'Farrel

Jude Cudjoe as Kai Nelson

Archie Panjabi as DCI Zahra Gahfoor

Hattie Morahan as Louise Aitchison, British foreign secretary

Neil Stuke as Neil Walsh, British home secretary

Hijack season 2 plot: What could happen?

Although many fans of the series would love to see more of Sam, Elba has admitted that if he was to return to do another instalment of the series, it can't just follow the same format as season 1.

It makes a lot of sense because if Sam was to fall victim of yet another plane hijacking, fans may be a little confused. But what could Sam do in season 2? Well, speaking to TV Insider, Elba said: “Look, I’m going to be honest here. I’d like to see Sam come back, but I just don’t want to see another Hijack.

"It’s got to be clever, and we can see him make decisions that are impossible to make. And I think that’s going to be fun for the audience, but it has to be the right setup. So who knows? If the audience really wants it, it’s going to happen.”

We did see Sam eventually make it out of the plane after a tense confrontation with lead hijacker Stuart but as for what Sam could be walking out to, it remains to be seen. We're sure after helping in the takedown of the hijackers, Sam would likely be commended by the home secretary and foreign secretary but would he turn to government work?

As for his personal life, the hijack could very well bring him and his estranged wife Marsha closer but that could spell some tricky dynamics between Sam and Daniel.

And could Sam be facing a future looking over his shoulder after Stuart gets imprisoned? Quite possibly, as it's clear the OCG member wanted to exact some kind of revenge on Sam after the death of his brother. We're sure with the Cheapside Firm deal being usurped by a change of plan, it could spell trouble for Sam as he was the most prominent passenger on the plane trying to take them down.

Is there a trailer for Hijack season 2?

Slow down! As Hijack season 2 is yet to be confirmed, there isn't a trailer for it just yet. But you can relive the action of the series via the trailer for season 1 below.

