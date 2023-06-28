Led by Idris Elba as Sam Nelson, the series "follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers," according to the series synopsis.

New Apple TV+ thriller Hijack is set to be your next on the edge-of-your-seat watch as it uses real-time storytelling to show the slow unfolding of a plane hijacking.

While the series is led by Elba, the cast also boasts the likes of Emmy award-winning Archie Panjabi, Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles and more.

The series premieres on Apple TV today (Wednesday 28th June) with two episodes, with future episode then being released weekly thereafter.

So far, we've seen the hijack get underway and the passengers tested to their limits with people on the ground none the wiser to the drama that's going on up high.

But will the counterterrorism team manage to help the passengers on Flight KA29? We'll have to carry on tuning in to find out - but as for when episode 3 lands, read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Hijack.

When is episode 3 of Hijack released on Apple TV+?

Eve Myles in Hijack. Apple

Apple TV+ dramas tend to treat us to a batch release of the first episodes in a series, and so Hijack premiered on Wednesday 28th June 2023 with the first two episodes.

That means that the third episode will be available to stream on Wednesday 5th July, with episodes being released every Wednesday.

Hijack release schedule

The full release schedule for Hijack is below. While the first two episodes are available to stream at once, the rest of the season will then be released weekly going forward.

Episode 1 - Final Call - Wednesday 28th June 2023 (out now) Episode 2 - 3 Degrees - Wednesday 28th June 2023 (out now) Episode 3 - Draw A Blank - Wednesday 5th July 2023 Episode 4 - Not Responding - Wednesday 12th July 2023 Episode 5 - Less Than An Hour - Wednesday 19th July 2023 Episode 6 - Comply Slowly - Wednesday 26th July 2023 Episode 7 - Brace Brace Brace - Wednesday 2nd August 2023

How many episodes of Hijack are there?

There are seven episodes of Hijack in total, to reflect the seven-hour flight between Dubai and London that unfolds in the series. It's told in real time, which only adds to the tension - and a weekly release schedule could help to keep viewers on their toes about how things will end.

The finale of Hijack is due to be released on Wednesday 2nd August.

Hijack trailer

It's safe to say that people are already gearing up for this tense thriller as Hijack debuted its first trailer just one month ago, in May 2023, and the video has already amassed over 3 million views.

Watch it below.

