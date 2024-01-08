"I knew quite early on I didn't want to write it myself," Nicholls told Entertainment Weekly. "I spent so much time with it. It felt like it needed a fresh pair of eyes, but it's been bliss.

"Of course we've cut things. We've had to condense things... adaptation means change. So there's still those editorial decisions to be made, but I've been so happy with the process and it's been an incredibly enjoyable experience."

Read on for everything you need to know about One Day.

One Day arrives on Netflix on Thursday 8th February.

One Day cast: Who stars?

Ambika Mod as Emma & Leo Woodall as Dexter in One Day. Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

The cast of One Day includes:

Ambika Mod as Emma Morley

Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew

Essie Davis as Alison Mayhew

Tim McInnerny as Stephen Mayhew

Amber Grappy as Tilly

Jonny Weldon as Ian

Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie

Joely Richardson as Helen Cope

Toby Stephens as Lionel Cope

One Day plot: What's it about?

The series, which is based on David Nicholls's best-selling novel of the same name, revolves around Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, who "speak for the very first time" on 15th July 1988, the night of their graduation, before going their separate ways the next morning.

"But where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows?" reads the official synopsis.

"Each episode finds Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How many episodes will One Day have?

Ambika Mod as Emma in One Day.

There are 14 episodes in the drama, which allows "a lot more time to dedicate to the events of the book" Mod said in an interview with RadioTimes.com.

She added: "I really enjoyed the film, but I think a lot of people felt that – and I would agree – that an hour-and-a-half movie isn't usually enough to dedicate to this epic novel that spans 20 years."

One Day trailer: Can I watch it?

Yes, you can watch it below:

One Day will stream on Netflix from Thursday 8th February. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.