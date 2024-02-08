One Day soundtrack

Serenading them across the 14-parter is a soundtrack full to the hilt, with iconic songs from Joan Armatrading, New Order, Blur and many more.

Episode 1

Your Love - Frankie Knuckles

Good Life - Inner City

Theme From S-Express - S’Express

Love in a Car - The House of Love

Love and Affection - Joan Armatrading

Saturday Sun - Nick Drake

Rip It Up - Orange Juice

Temptation - New Order

These Days - Nico

Falling Colour - Vanbur

This is the Day - The The

Episode 2

Un Bel Di Vedremo Maria Callas - Madama Butterfly Act II

Madama Butterfly, Act II - Un Bel Dì Vedremo Maria Callas

Here Comes Your Man - Pixies

Last Look - Vanbur

Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now - Starship

The Whole of the Moon - The Waterboys

Falling Colour - Vanbur

Episode 3

Back to Life (However You Want Me) - Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler

Bill is Dead - The Fall

After Hours - The Velvet Underground

Iceblink Luck - Cocteau Twins

Episode 4

I am the Black Gold of the Sun - Rotary Connection

You've Got A Woman - Lion

Something on Your Mind - Karen Dalton

Anyone Who Knows What Love Is - Irma Thomas

Leo Woodall as Dexter and Ambika Mod as Emma in One Day. Netflix

Episode 5

Anthem - N-Joi

Something Goin On - Todd Terry

My Dove to Sleep - Vanbur

Save Me - Joan Armatrading

Northern Sky - Nick Drake

Episode 6

Jump - Studio Pressure

The Only One I Know - The Charlatans

Step It Up - Stereo MCs

Fallen - One Dove

Popscene - Blur

Push The Feeling On - Nightcrawlers

Thinking About You - Radiohead

Episode 7

Rocks - Primal Scream

Glory Box - Portishead

The Wild Ones - Suede

Episode 8

Connection - Elastica

Lo Boob Oscillator - Stereolab

Dreams - The Cranberries

Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew in One Day. Netflix

Episode 9

The Four Seasons, Spring - Vivaldi

To The End - Blur

On & On - Longpigs

Episode 10

Brimful of Asha (1998 remix) - Cornershop (Norman Cook remix)

Set You Free (1994 edit) - N-Trance

A Design For Life - Manic Street Preachers

Candy - Cameo

Show Me Love - Robyn S

Release The Pressure - Leftfield

Sonnet - The Verve

Episode 11

Save Tonight - Eagle-Eye Cherry

Secret Smile - Semisonic

Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying - Belle & Sebastian

Trash - Suede

She Bangs The Drums - The Stone Roses

Protection - Massive Attack With Tracey Thorn Waterloo

Sunset - The Kinks

Rebel Without A Pause - Public Enemy

Episode 12

Obsolète - MC Solaar

The Shining - Badly Drawn Boy

Pitseleh - Elliott Smith

The Book of Love - The Magnetic Fields

Ambika Mod as Emma in One Day. Netflix

Episode 13

Flowers - Sweet Female Attitude

Up With People - Lambchop

Tijuana Lady - Gomez

Olympian - Gene

Once Around The Block - Badly Drawn Boy

Magic In The Air - Badly Drawn Boy

Weather With You - Crowded House

Asleep In The Back - Elbow

Satellite of Love - Lou Reed

Show - Beth Gibbons, Rustin Man

Episode 14

Coventry Carol (Lully, Lulla) - Kenneth Leighton

Cotton Eye Joe - Rednex

Where Were You - Mekons

Where Is My Love - Cat Power

Lilac Wine - Jeff Buckley

Falling Colour - Vanbur

In Cold Light - Vanbur

