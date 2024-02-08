One Day soundtrack: Full tracklist for Netflix drama
From Joan Armatrading to Blur.
One Day follows the story of Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall), who first cross paths on the night of their graduation from Edinburgh University – an encounter which changes both of their lives forever.
The story, which is adapted from David Nicholls's book of the same name, follows them across the following two decades as they navigate life's highs and lows – both together and separately – with Em and Dex quickly grasping that things are so often out of one's control, regardless of your wants and needs.
Serenading them across the 14-parter is a soundtrack full to the hilt, with iconic songs from Joan Armatrading, New Order, Blur and many more.
For a full rundown of the music in One Day, read on...
One Day soundtrack
Episode 1
- Your Love - Frankie Knuckles
- Good Life - Inner City
- Theme From S-Express - S’Express
- Love in a Car - The House of Love
- Love and Affection - Joan Armatrading
- Saturday Sun - Nick Drake
- Rip It Up - Orange Juice
- Temptation - New Order
- These Days - Nico
- Falling Colour - Vanbur
- This is the Day - The The
Episode 2
- Un Bel Di Vedremo Maria Callas - Madama Butterfly Act II
- Madama Butterfly, Act II - Un Bel Dì Vedremo Maria Callas
- Here Comes Your Man - Pixies
- Last Look - Vanbur
- Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now - Starship
- The Whole of the Moon - The Waterboys
- Falling Colour - Vanbur
Episode 3
- Back to Life (However You Want Me) - Soul II Soul, Caron Wheeler
- Bill is Dead - The Fall
- After Hours - The Velvet Underground
- Iceblink Luck - Cocteau Twins
Episode 4
- I am the Black Gold of the Sun - Rotary Connection
- You've Got A Woman - Lion
- Something on Your Mind - Karen Dalton
- Anyone Who Knows What Love Is - Irma Thomas
Episode 5
- Anthem - N-Joi
- Something Goin On - Todd Terry
- My Dove to Sleep - Vanbur
- Save Me - Joan Armatrading
- Northern Sky - Nick Drake
Episode 6
- Jump - Studio Pressure
- The Only One I Know - The Charlatans
- Step It Up - Stereo MCs
- Fallen - One Dove
- Popscene - Blur
- Push The Feeling On - Nightcrawlers
- Thinking About You - Radiohead
Episode 7
- Rocks - Primal Scream
- Glory Box - Portishead
- The Wild Ones - Suede
Episode 8
- Connection - Elastica
- Lo Boob Oscillator - Stereolab
- Dreams - The Cranberries
Episode 9
- The Four Seasons, Spring - Vivaldi
- To The End - Blur
- On & On - Longpigs
Episode 10
- Brimful of Asha (1998 remix) - Cornershop (Norman Cook remix)
- Set You Free (1994 edit) - N-Trance
- A Design For Life - Manic Street Preachers
- Candy - Cameo
- Show Me Love - Robyn S
- Release The Pressure - Leftfield
- Sonnet - The Verve
Episode 11
- Save Tonight - Eagle-Eye Cherry
- Secret Smile - Semisonic
- Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying - Belle & Sebastian
- Trash - Suede
- She Bangs The Drums - The Stone Roses
- Protection - Massive Attack With Tracey Thorn Waterloo
- Sunset - The Kinks
- Rebel Without A Pause - Public Enemy
Episode 12
- Obsolète - MC Solaar
- The Shining - Badly Drawn Boy
- Pitseleh - Elliott Smith
- The Book of Love - The Magnetic Fields
Episode 13
- Flowers - Sweet Female Attitude
- Up With People - Lambchop
- Tijuana Lady - Gomez
- Olympian - Gene
- Once Around The Block - Badly Drawn Boy
- Magic In The Air - Badly Drawn Boy
- Weather With You - Crowded House
- Asleep In The Back - Elbow
- Satellite of Love - Lou Reed
- Show - Beth Gibbons, Rustin Man
Episode 14
- Coventry Carol (Lully, Lulla) - Kenneth Leighton
- Cotton Eye Joe - Rednex
- Where Were You - Mekons
- Where Is My Love - Cat Power
- Lilac Wine - Jeff Buckley
- Falling Colour - Vanbur
- In Cold Light - Vanbur
