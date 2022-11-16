This will be the second time the book has been adapted for the screen, after Anne Hathaway played the central role of Emma in a 2011 film version.

Ambika Mod was one of the breakout stars of Adam Kay's series This is Going to Hurt earlier this year, and now she's about to star in One Day, Netflix 's adaptation of the book by David Nicholls.

RadioTimes.com spoke with Mod after she was chosen for this year's BAFTA Breakthrough scheme, which provides a springboard to creatives in film, games and TV, and asked how her new series will differ from the film adaptation.

She said: "It's a series so there's a lot more time to dedicate to the events of the book. I really enjoyed the film, but I think a lot of people felt that – and I would agree – that an hour-and-a-half movie isn't usually enough to dedicate to this epic novel that spans 20 years."

Mod continued: "So hopefully, in our series we’ll be able to cover more ground and sort of zoom in on the story with more detail… I think the way that our writers are going about it is really beautiful and hopefully people will just be able to see more of the book in the series."

Netflix's One Day series is also set to star Leo Woodall as Dexter, the role played in the film by Jim Sturgess, while Eleanor Tomlinson has been cast as Sylvie, played in the film by Romola Garai.

Earlier this year, Mod told RadioTimes.com that she had heard "talk" of a second season of This is Going to Hurt, however, as of yet the BBC series's future has not been confirmed.

Asked what sorts of opportunities she hopes will come from being part of BAFTA Breakthrough, Mod said: "I think for me, I still feel really green in this industry and I still feel really new, and that I've got a lot to learn.

"So the mentoring is something that really appeals to me, and the access to sort of contacts and networks that I might not have had access to before is a massive plus. And to have the support of BAFTA is incredibly validating."

Other individuals chosen for this year's Breakthrough scheme from the UK include: Alex Thomas, Alyx Jones, Chloë Fairweather, Diana Olifirova, Emily Brown, Jack Rooke, Jamal Green, Joanna Boateng, Leon Harrop, Marley Morrison, Morag Taylor, Nell Barlow, Nicôle Lecky, Paul Sng, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Runyararo Mapfumo, Sophie Cunningham, Theo Williams, Zachary Soares and Luciana Nascimento.

Meanwhile, US Breakthroughs include: Alex Pritz, Amrit Kaur, Brandon Perea, Charlotte Hornsby, Clare Knight, Daphne Qin Wu, Ellie Foumbi, Megan Fox, Melissa Adeyemo, Rebeca Huntt, Robert Ouyang Rusli and So Yun Um.

Additional reporting by David Craig.

