This Is Going to Hurt's Ambika Mod has 'heard talk about' season 2

The actress and comedian, who plays Shruti in the seven-parter, has said that there's "talk" about a second series of This Is Going to Hurt.

BBC One's This Is Going to Hurt arrived earlier this week to great acclaim, and while some fans have already sprinted through all seven episodes on BBC iPlayer, it doesn't sound like we'll have to wait too long for a second season if star Ambika Mod's recent comments are anything to go by.

When asked about the future of the show, Mod told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: "I've heard people talk about a second series.

"I don't know if that's confirmed or anything. But I can definitely see a potential for it. But I have not heard I've not known no one said anything to me about it."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When asked whether she would like to see a Shruti spin-off, she joked: "Yeah, 100 per cent, just so I can be the lead.

"Yeah, that would be cool! We should follow Adam, then follow Shruti, then follow Tracy (Michele Austin) and then Miss Houghton (Ashley McGuire). I think Miss Houghton's would be the most viewed series."

The series, which is based on Adam Kay's best-selling book of the same name, stars Ben Whishaw as Adam – a junior doctor working on the obstetrics and gynaecology ward of a hospital, juggling the long, brutal shifts with his fraught personal life.

This Is Going to Hurt's impressive cast features Dame Harriet Walter, Alex Jennings, Kadiff Kirwan and Rory Fleck Byrne.

This Is Going to Hurt is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.