Joining Punch is Joanna Lumley as Amanda’s insecure mother Felicity, with the two set to continue their “unhealthy co-dependent relationship based on backhanded compliments and veiled snipes”, according to the series synopsis.

Following the titular character as she is forced to downsize and up sticks to South Harlesden, and with her children heading to secondary school, the show will once again dive into the trials and tribulations of modern parenting - this time for social media-obsessed teenagers - with the usual hilarity set to follow.

The synopsis continues: “With both Manus and Georgie now at secondary school, Amanda has to try and get her head around raising teenagers, dealing with modern motherhood horrors like teenage drinking, fake Instagram accounts and eco anxiety.

"Not even a woman as certain of her parenting as Amanda can deal with these nightmares alone.

"Then there’s Amanda’s mother Felicity (Joanna Lumley) who is constantly around, and completely in denial that she is, in fact, lonely."

Fan favourite Anne (Philippa Dunne) is also set to return, as she is inevitably dragged into "being Amanda’s minion" for all things parenting and her counsel for navigating the politics of the children’s new school.

Amanda and Kevin in Motherland. BBC

Sharon Horgan, co-founder of Merman, the production company behind Motherland, said: "We’re delighted to be working with the BBC and with this incredible cast. Motherland took off in a way that none of us were expecting and it’s just so exciting that we get to continue to make this next chapter of parenthood and friendship.

"We have new parents, a new school and new problems to look forward to. We can’t wait to get going on it."

Meanwhile, Tanya Qureshi, head of comedy at the BBC, added: "Motherland continues to be one of the most loved comedies on the BBC, and we’re so pleased we are carrying on with the story, taking the characters in a new direction and to a different postcode.

"Lucy, Joanna and Phillipa are three of the funniest comedy actors around and we’re thrilled to have them on board."

Written by Holly Walsh (The Other One, Dead Boss), Helen Serafinowicz (Nova Jones) and Barunka O'Shaughnessy (Breeders, Trying), the series is being developed for BBC One and iPlayer, with full casting, production credits and scheduling to be announced in due course.

Amandaland is coming to BBC One and iPlayer soon.

