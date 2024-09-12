By introducing new characters and stories within the Nottinghamshire backdrop, Graham opened up the world of possibilities for what could be a great anthology series.

This season sees things centred on the Sparrows, as two families become entangled with them and past rivalries start to rear their heads. As well as returning faces like David Morrissey, Lorraine Ashbourne and Lesley Manville, the new cast also includes Monica Dolan, David Harewood and Sharlene Whyte.

But will there be a third season of Sherwood? Read on for everything we know so far but be warned, there are major spoilers for season 2 ahead.

Will there be a Sherwood season 3?

Stephen Dillane as Roy Branson, Monica Dolan as Ann Branson, Perry Fitzpatrick as Rory Sparrow, Philip Jackson as Mickey Sparrow and Lorraine Ashbourne as Daphne Sparrow in Sherwood season 2. BBC/House Productions,Sam Taylor

As of now, Sherwood has not yet been renewed for a third season.

As is often the case, we'd assume it would be a case of the BBC assessing the reception and viewing figures for the latest second season as well as whether James Graham has mapped out what a potential third season could look like.

However, the series creator and writer has revealed more about whether he can see Sherwood returning with a similar anthology format. Chatting to RadioTimes.com and other press, when asked about if he can see Sherwood continuing on in the same anthology vein, he said: "I think so. Those conversations always happen around about now as a new series comes out and you start asking questions as creatives and the BBC about what the appetite is for another series."

He continued: "So, those conversations are happening with absolutely no clarity from me in my head about what that would be if it was. You’re right, what I get really excited about if we were to continue is just the freedom I have as a writer to say goodbye to characters – which would be really sad – or to even bring back characters that I’ve said goodbye to this series but I’ve got a new idea for them.

"It feels like there’s no rules in this model, we’ve kind of accidentally or deliberately created for ourselves. There’s always going to be an infinite well of stories coming out of the Red Wall and it still seems to be part of the national obsession like ‘Who are these people that live in these places that I grew up in? What do they want?’. So yeah, hopefully – watch this space.”

On the kind of stories he'd hope to explore in a potential third season, Graham also said: “I feel a responsibility to remind the world that it’s not all wounds and division and trauma, that there is so much more hope and inspirational people, working on a community level.

"That I would like to feel as though we’re moving towards a new place and a hopeful future for those communities – whatever that would be," he explained. Graham then joked: "There would probably still have to be a dead body though.”

When could a potential Sherwood season 3 be released?

As for when a potential third season of Sherwood could be released, the BBC drama has so far had a two-year gap between seasons. Season 1 was released in June 2022 and then season 2 premiered in August 2024 so we could be looking at a similar release pattern.

If previous seasons are anything to go by, we could be looking at a potential season 3 release date anytime in 2026.

However, with Graham now working on the Dear England adaptation of his hit West End play into a BBC series, it could mean there would be some understandable delays to writing and production.

Who could star in a potential Sherwood season 3?

Robert Emms as Samuel Warner and Robert Lindsay as Franklin Warner in Sherwood season 2. BBC/House Productions,Sam Taylor

Seeing as Sherwood season 2 has seen some returning familiar faces, we would assume that if season 3 were to get given the green light, we'd continue seeing some faces return to the fold.

Full season 2 spoilers ahead ...

As of now, it seems as though David Morrissey's Ian St Clair is at the forefront of things as we saw him as a police officer in season 1 and then working as the leader of a Violence Intervention Team for the local council in season 2. Seeing as he's been a mainstay for both seasons, we'd assume that he'd return for a potential season 3.

With Ian and Julie (Lesley Manville) also growing closer, we'd also assume that Manville may possibly reprise her role, but with Manville set to star in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie and a Margaret Thatcher biopic, we'll just have to see if schedules allow.

As for who we won't be seeing, Sharlene Whyte and David Harewood's characters were killed off in the second episode of season 2 and tragically, so was Micky Sparrow (Philip Jackson).

Monica Dolan's Ann Branson drowned, to never be seen again – unless Sherwood spring a surprise on us. Her husband, Roy (Stephen Dillane) was also sent down for the murders of Pam and Denis so we'd assume we wouldn't be seeing him again but knowing how powerful the Bransons are, could we possibly see him navigate life in prison?

Although Ryan (Oliver Huntingdon) was sadly transferred to another prison further afield, we'd assume it's the end of the road for his and Stephie's (Bethany Asher) story. But with season 1 villain Scott Rowley (Adam Hugill) making a surprise season 2 appearance from behind bars, it's not outside of the realms of possibility that we could potentially see more of Ryan, depending on the season 3 story.

As for other new characters that could possibly rear their heads in season 3, the wealthy Warner family were at the centre of the ongoing debate around the re-opening of the coal mines.

Although son Samuel (Robert Emms) had a change of heart near the end of the season, his father Franklin (Robert Lindsay) seemed intent on their original plan. With it also being revealed that Franklin was the other 'spy cop' dispatched to the area all those years ago and the biological father of Rachel (Christine Bottomley), could we be seeing further of his enigmatic character? Quite possibly.

The Sherwood cast we'd expect to see return for season 3 are as follows.

David Morrissey as Ian St Clair

Lesley Manville as Julie Jackson

Lorraine Ashbourne as Daphne Sparrow

Bill Jones as Ronan Sparrow

Perry Fitzpatrick as Rory Sparrow

Christine Bottomley as Rachel Crossley

Michael Balogun as Harry Summers

What could a potential Sherwood season 3 be about?

Michael Balogun as Harry Summers in Sherwood season 2. BBC/House Productions,Sam Taylor

In regards to what a potential third season could be about, we'd expect that it would continue shining a light on stories in the Red Wall communities that Graham has already done thus far. We'd expect to stay within the realms of Nottinghamshire and for the series to continue to bring up some of the most pressing topical issues.

While season 1 focused on themes of deindustrialisation and the deep-seated tensions of the '80s miner's strikes, the second season looked at the failure of systems, local government, gang crime and modern mining. So, there's plenty to continue to explore and dig further into!

Speaking about what he'd hope to see in a possible third season if it were to happen, David Morrissey (who plays Ian St Clair) told RadioTimes.com and other press: “That’s really above my pay grade. I think it would be interesting for James to explore what is happening under a Labour government. How things are attempting to change as opposed to how things are changing."

He continued: "I think Starmer has a tightrope that he needs to walk in the next two or three years so it’ll be interesting to see how that plays out in people’s lives. I really like what happens in season 2 between myself and Lesley Manville, we sort of become a team in some way and that’s quite interesting and I love working with her. But it’ll be up to James, a bit like Sally Wainwright, Jack Thorne or whoever, he’s just so busy.”

Sherwood seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

