Further episodes will follow on Sundays and Mondays.

Following its debut, which captivated over 6 million viewers and received widespread praise, the show is set to continue exploring the deeply rooted tensions of Nottinghamshire's communities.

A first look at the episodes was also unveiled in a new trailer, which reunites fans with characters from season 1 and introduces them to some new major players, while David Morrissey's Ian St Clair warns of a "gathering storm".

More like this

You can watch the trailer right here now.

Season 1 was inspired in-part by real events from writer James Graham’s hometown, and portrayed a fractured community grappling with the aftermath of two shocking murders.

Read more:

While season 1 was set in the mid-2000s, season 2 catapults us into the present day.

The Sparrows, the local crime clan, return, joined by two new families: the Bottomleys and the Bransons. Expect a tangled web of local gangs, the revival of old rivalries, and storylines filled with revenge and betrayal.

Adding to the tension, there’s a new sheriff in town, fiercely challenging the opening of a controversial new mine, as the clash between economic progress and the enduring echoes of the past reaches its climax.

The new season will be directed by Clio Barnard (Ali & Ava) and Tom George (This Country), with a fantastic cast including the returning Morrissey as DCS Ian St Clair, and Lesley Manville as Julie Jackson.

Viewers can also look forward to a raft of new faces, including Monica Dolan (Mr Bates vs The Post Office), Sharlene Whyte (Small Axe) and David Harewood (Homeland).

The six-episode season will continue to explore the lives of those in Nottinghamshire as they grapple with the ongoing impact of historical events on the present day.

Sherwood Series 2 launches with a Bank Holiday double bill on Sunday 25th August and Monday 26th August, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.