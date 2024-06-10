The new season has been directed by Clio Barnard (The Essex Serpent) and Tom George (See How They Run), and also sees returns for Lesley Manville (Mrs Harris Goes to Paris), Lorraine Ashbourne (I Hate Suzie), Philip Jackson (Raised by Wolves), Bill Jones (The Village) and Adam Hugill (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

Meanwhile, other new cast members include Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones), Sharlene Whyte (Small Axe), Christine Bottomley (Back to Life), Aisling Loftus (The Midwich Cuckoos), Ria Zmitrowicz (The Power), Robert Emms (Andor), Oliver Huntingdon (Happy Valley), Jorden Myrie (The Strays), Conor Deane (All Creatures Great & Small) and Bethany Asher (Mobility).

Monica Dolan as Ann Branson and Perry Fitzpatrick as Rory Sparrow in Sherwood. BBC/House Productions/Sam Taylor

The official synopsis for Sherwood season 2 says that it "further explores the powerful themes that made the first so resonant to audiences across the UK".

The synopsis continues: "Set in the present day, it introduces two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge and betrayal.

Michael Balogun as Harry Summers and David Harewood as Denis Bottomley. BBC/House Productions/Vishal Sharma

"Meanwhile, a newly appointed sheriff of Nottingham is passionately fighting against a proposed new mine for the area, which brings the promise of much-needed jobs and prosperity but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy that has mired the community for so long."

Ashbourne previously spoke with RadioTimes.com about her character Daphne's arc in season 2, revealing: "Things are not great for Daphne."

Robert Lindsay as Franklin Warner in Sherwood. BBC/House Productions/Sam Taylor

She continued: "For me, the first series I had to keep in so many secrets and, in many ways, it was quite an easy play. This wasn't now. This was like, 'It's all out there and there’s a lot of confession.'"

Sherwood season 2 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

