They will be joined by further cast members including Ria Zmitrowicz (The Power), Aisling Loftus (The Midwich Cuckoos), Robert Emms (Andor), Michael Balogun (Top Boy), Christine Bottomley (Back To Life), Oliver Huntingdon (Happy Valley), Jorden Myrie (The Strays), Conor Deane (All Creatures Great & Small) and Bethany Asher (Mobility).

The new season will also see the returns of Morrissey, Manville, Lorraine Ashbourne, Philip Jackson, Perry Fitzpatrick, Bill Jones and Adam Hugill.

The new cast of Sherwood season 2 BBC

The second season, which once again comes from writer James Graham, will be directed by The Essex Serpent's Clio Barnard - taking over from Lewis Arnold and Ben A Williams, who helmed the first season.

Read more:

The BBC has said that it will further explore "the powerful themes that made the first so resonant to audiences across the UK", including "fractured communities, red wall towns and the frayed social and political fabric of modern-day Britain, within a prevailing context of chumocracy, levelling up and political and communal turmoil".

The synopsis says: "The series, set in the present day, introduces two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge and betrayal.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"A newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham is passionately fighting local government and influential business leaders to save the community from the prospect of a proposed new mine for the area. It brings the promise of much needed jobs and prosperity, but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy that has mired the community for so long."

Sherwood season 2 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.