The Essex Serpent release date: Cast, plot and latest news on the new Apple TV+ drama

When Hollywood royalty meets a bestselling book, you’re near guaranteed a hit on your hands. Presumably, that’s exactly what Apple TV+ is hoping for with their upcoming drama, The Essex Serpent.

Set in Victorian London, it is an adaptation of Sarah Perry’s novel and stars Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award-winner Claire Danes and Golden Globe Award-winner Tom Hiddleston in lead roles.

Here’s all we know about it so far…

When is The Essex Serpent released?

No air date has been confirmed for this six-part series as yet, but watch this space.

We will update this page as soon as we know when the drama is set to air.

The Essex Serpent plot

Newly-widowed Cora (Claire Danes) arrives at the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, ready for a fresh start after her husband’s death released her from an abusive marriage.

She soon becomes intrigued by a local superstition about a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent that has allegedly returned to the area.

Meanwhile, trusted community leader Will Ransom (Tom Hiddleston) has to deal with the mysterious rumours as they begin to spread.

Apple TV

The Essex Serpent cast

The series is teeming with star talent, led by Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston. Though movie stars in their own right, neither is new to the world of television, with Danes having racked up awards for eight seasons of Homeland, while Hiddleston gave an acclaimed performance in BBC’s The Night Manager.

Other cast members included Cleménce Poésy (Tenet) – who’ll play Stella Ransom, wife of Will and close friend of Cora –Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead), Hayley Squires (Adult Material) and Jamael Westman (Anne Boleyn).

Who else is involved?

The Essex Serpent is directed by Clio Barnard (The Selfish Giant, The Arbor), with Anna Symon (Deep Water, Mrs Wilson) adapting the novel into script form.

Is there a trailer?

We’ll have to wait a little while before we get a taste of The Essex Serpent on screen – but once a trailer is released, it’ll be available to watch right here.

The Essex Serpent will be available to stream on Apple TV+ soon.