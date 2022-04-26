It's now less than a month until the highly-anticipated BFI & Radio Times Television Festival 2022 and new announcements are coming in thick and fast.

BBC One's acclaimed crime police drama The Responder will hold a panel and Q&A with star Martin Freeman in attendance along with writer Tony Schumacher and executive producer Laurence Bowen.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to get a first look at upcoming Apple TV+ series The Essex Serpent, starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes, with a whole episode screening, plus discussion from the author of the original book Sarah Perry, director Clio Barnard and cast members.

Mary Berry fans will be in for a treat too, as the queen of the kitchen is celebrated live in person in Hall of Fame: Mary Berry, while beloved professor of particle physics Brian Cox will discuss his career and beyond at a special In Conversation event.

Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston in The Essex Serpent Apple TV+

Meanwhile, James Nesbitt will be joining fellow cast mate Joely Richardson, director Dries Vos and writer Matt Baker for a Q&A and screening of their new psychological series Suspect, which is set to hit Channel 4.

Sir Bob Geldof will be joining Alan Yentob to relive 1985 musical phenomenon Live Aid, and as the BFI and Radio Times celebrate the BBC’s centenary, the cast and crew of Horrible Histories will be exclusively previewing a special episode looking back on the history of the beloved broadcaster.

Missing Believed Wiped: Impossible Comedies will see old treasures in TV history unearthed - including a recording of a 1956 BBC Terry-Thomas show and lost footage from the earliest episode of The Morecambe and Wise Show that Eric and Ernie recorded for the BBC. And last but certainly not least, The Radio Times Podcast will be recording live, with hosts Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon previewing the week's new shows with one of the biggest names in TV.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The jam-packed festival will be held at both the BFI's Southbank base and also in its nearby IMAX cinema.

The BFI & Radio Times Television Festival runs from 20th to 22nd May 2022 and you can get tickets here.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.