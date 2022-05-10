Based on the novel by Sarah Perry, the new series stars Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston and is set in Victorian-era England.

Apple TV+ is taking viewers on a journey to the mist-covered Essex marshes with its brand new adaptation of The Essex Serpent , the bestseller about a woman who goes looking for a mythical beast.

Danes plays the lead role of Cora Seaborne, a widow with a keen interest in natural history, and who journeys to Essex to search for a gigantic serpent reported to dwell in the marshes, and which she believes to be a kind of Plesiosaur that's escaped evolution.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in The Essex Serpent.

Claire Danes plays Cora Seaborne

Claire Danes plays Cora Seaborne in The Essex Serpent

Who is Cora Seaborne? A wealthy, newly widowed woman with a keen interest in natural history. After her abusive husband dies, she packs her bags and heads to Essex, where there have been reports of a mysterious, mythical serpent lurking in the marshes.

Where have I seen Claire Danes before? The Hollywood A-lister is perhaps best known for her award-winning role as Carrie Mathison in the acclaimed TV series Homeland, but you'll also know her from the likes of My So-Called Life, The Hours, Stardust, and Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

Tom Hiddleston plays Will Ransome

Tom Hiddleston plays Will Ransome in The Essex Serpent Apple TV+

Who is Will Ransome? The handsome vicar of the Essex parish of Aldwinter. He is threatened by his parishioners' obsession with the mythical serpent, which he regards as a deviation from their faith.

Where have I seen Tom Hiddleston before? He rose to international fame as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in the likes of Thor and The Avengers, and recently reprising the role in Disney Plus series Loki. He's also starred in Wallander, The Night Manager, Crimson Peak, Midnight in Paris, The Deep Blue Sea, and The Hollow Crown.

Clémence Poésy plays Stella Ransome

Clémence Poésy plays Stella Ransome in The Essex Serpent

Who is Stella Ransome? The wife of Will, and mother to their three children. She has a delicate constitution, meaning she abstains from the long walks Cora and Will venture out on.

Where have I seen Clémence Poésy before? Viewers of a certain age will recognise her as Fleur Delacour from the Harry Potter film franchise. You may also recognise her from In Bruges, 127 Hours, War and Peace, The Tunnel and more recently from Ten Percent and Tenet.

Frank Dillane plays Luke Garrett

Frank Dillane plays Luke Garrett in The Essex Serpent Apple

Who is Luke Garrett? A talented, pioneering surgeon who befriends Cora during her late husband's final days.

Where have I seen Frank Dillane before? Another Harry Potter alumnus, the actor played a young Tom Riddle (or rather, Lord Voldemort) in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. He went on to star in Sense8, In the Heart of the Sea, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Girlfriend Experience.

Hayley Squires plays Martha

Hayley Squires plays Martha in The Essex Serpent

Who is Martha? Cora's socialist maidservant, who is also nanny to Cora's young son.

Where have I seen Hayley Squires before? She's known for I, Daniel Blake, Collateral, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, The Miniaturist, and the lead role in the recent Channel 4 series Adult Material.

Michael Jibson plays Matthew Evansford

Who is Matthew Evansford? Will Ransome's curate.

Where have I seen Michael Jibson before? The stage and screen actor played King George in the West End version of Hamilton, opposite his Essex Serpent co-star Jamael Westman. He's known for a variety of on-screen projects, including the film Les Misérables, 1917, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Honour, Cobra, A Discovery of Witches, and the recent ITV comedy-drama Quiz.

Jamael Westman plays Dr George Spencer

Jamael Westman plays Dr George Spencer in The Essex Serpent

Who is Dr George Spencer? A doctor and companion to Luke Garrett. He soon becomes attracted to Martha, but she does not seem to reciprocate his feelings.

Where have I seen Jamael Westman before? He originated the title role of Alexander Hamilton in the West End production of Hamilton, and has since transitioned to the screen, starring in the series Anne Boleyn and On the Edge.

Lily-Rose Aslandogdu plays Naomi Banks

Who is Naomi Banks? A local Essex girl whose older sister, Gracie Banks, goes missing at the start of the series.

Where have I seen Lily-Rose Aslandogdu before? Viewers will recognise her as Belinda Mullucks in Call the Midwife, and Alice Roosevelt in The Alienist.

The first episode of The Essex Serpent will air at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival 2022, as well as a panel discussion with the author of the original book Sarah Perry, director Clio Barnard and cast members. Tickets are on sale now here.

The Essex Serpent premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 13th May 2022 – sign up to Apple TV+ here. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

