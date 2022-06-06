Keeley Hawes drops hints about The Midwich Cuckoos season 2

Keeley Hawes, who stars as Dr Susannah Zellaby in the drama, has spoken about a possible season 2, telling RadioTimes.com and other press that a follow-up could see the Midwich Cuckoos come "to a town near you".

The Midwich Cuckoos premiered on Sky Max last week, with the new adaptation bringing John Wyndham's book of the same name about paranormal pregnancies to the screen once again – and if you're already hoping for a second season, then you're in good company.

When asked about the future of the show, Hawes said: "I’d certainly like to see more of the Cuckoos and their adventures. There’s lots you could do. You could do lots of fun with them."

Synnøve Karlsen, who plays Cassie Stone in The Midwich Cuckoos, added: "There’s plenty of scope for the story continuing. Yeah, it’s just... we’ll have to see what happens. We can’t give away spoilers.

"Cuckoos have a sort of strange feature of popping up in the strangest places, don’t they? Midwich, for example. They could be coming to a town near you, soon. I just made that one up as I went along. I don’t know anything about anything!"

Synnøve Karlsen as Cassie Stone in The Midwich Cuckoos. Sky / David Appleby

While Hawes and Karlsen have said they would like to return for a second season, creator David Farr told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that the show was "never intended" to be easily repeated for season 2.

"It completely finishes, and that’s really important to all of us. We wanted to do a complete story. That’s its thing," he said.

"Because it’s a conceptual idea, if Sky get very enthusiastic, then there is the possibility of it expanding and becoming something slightly different, I would say. But it’s not a kind of classic repeatable. It’s definitely not that. It was never intended to be."

However, director Alice Troughton added: "The idea of the Cuckoos is a universal idea. You could do The Midwich Cuckoos – we don’t know whether they landed in India or the Himalayas. We don’t know where they landed. We just choose to show Amersham, because that’s where we’re focused on. But who knows where they ended up?"

The seven-part season follows Dr Susannah Zellaby as she investigates an English town in which all women of child-bearing age have inexplicably fallen pregnant and are starting to give birth to children with supernatural features.

