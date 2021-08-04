The Midwich Cuckoos: release date, cast, trailer and latest news for Keeley Hawes drama

Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) leads the cast of a new Sky Original drama, The Midwich Cuckoos, about a mysterious English town “where nothing much happens – and for a very good reason,” according to the cryptic synopsis.

“Events unfold in Midwich, a small English commuter town that is liberal and aspirational, populated by nuclear families and affluent high streets. A place where nothing much happens – and for a very good reason.”

The series is based on the book of the same name by sci-fi author John Wyndham (although if you haven’t yet read it, you might want to avoid spoilers). The book was previously adapted into the film Village of the Damned.

Filming for the series was still underway as of August 2021, but the production recently had to be halted after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19, according to Deadline.

Max Beesley and Hanna actress Cherrelle Skeete also star alongside Hawes, although little is known about their roles in the series.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Midwich Cuckoos.

The Midwich Cuckoos release date

Filming kicked off back in May 2021, and was still underway in August.

The Midwich Cuckoos cast

Keeley Hawes, Max Beesley and Cherrelle Skeete are the only confirmed stars in the series so far, and their on-screen characters have yet to be announced.

However, key potential characters include Richard and Janet Gayford, a married couple who provided the reader’s way in to the events of the novel; and Angela and Gordon Zellaby, who also play a crucial role in the events of the book.

The Midwich Cuckoos trailer

There’s no trailer yet for The Midwich Cuckoos, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

