Last Night in Soho release date: Cast, trailer, age rating

Director Edgar Wright is known for making audiences cry with laughter – but they may well just be crying in his next film as the comedy legend turns his hand to horror.

Advertisement

The Shaun of the Dead helmer is ditching the rom-com elements this time around for Last Night in Soho, a psychological thriller that sees a young fashion designer make a mysterious trip back to the 1960s.

He’s enlisted some stellar talent to join him – long-time collaborators Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have been swapped out for The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, Jojo Rabbit’s Thomasin McKenzie and The Crown‘s Matt Smith.

Here’s everything you need to know about the mysterious Last Night in Soho.

Last Night in Soho release date

Last Night in Soho will have a prime Halloween release window, slinking into theatres on Friday 22nd October 2021.

The psychological horror previously had release dates in September 2020 and April 2021, but has been delayed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some news - my new film @lastnightinsoho will now be coming out later in the year. I know some of you may be disappointed, but my hope is more of you will be able to experience it as we intended; in the dark, on a big screen, with an audience. See you at the movies…10/22/21 pic.twitter.com/9DH4alnEyv — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 22, 2021

Last Night in Soho cast

You're invited to a journey back in time. #LastNightInSoho pic.twitter.com/J4a7uCvJHK — Last Night in Soho (@lastnightinsoho) May 25, 2021

There’s only a small cast as most of the film appears to be a two-hander – but Wright has chosen two of the biggest rising stars in the world right now to play the two leads.

Anya Taylor-Joy, known of course for playing chess prodigy Beth Harmon in Netflix’s smash hit The Queen’s Gambit, will be heading back to the 1960s once again as famous singer Sandy. She’ll share a mysterious link with modern-day fashion designer Eloise, who will be played by Thomasin McKenzie, the breakout star of 2018 drama Leave No Trace and World War 2 dramedy Jojo Rabbit.

Love interest Jack will be portrayed by Matt Smith, who is, of course, best remembered for playing British icons Doctor Who and Prince Philip in Netflix’s The Crown.

The film will also be notable for the final on-screen performances of Dame Diana Rigg and Carry On icon Margaret Nolan, after the two passed away in 2020.

Wright has also fittingly cast ’60s stars Rita Tushingham (Doctor Zhivago) and Terence Stamp (Far from the Madding Crowd), while Harry Potter‘s Fred and George duo James and Oliver Phelps will also appear in undisclosed roles.

Last Night in Soho trailer

Released in May 2021, the trailer does not give much away but is absolutely dripping in style. Listen out for Anya Taylor-Joy’s singing:

Last Night in Soho age rating

There’s no age rating for Last Night in Soho just yet, but from the disturbing horror vibe of the first trailer – as well as many of Edgar Wright’s previous films – we’d expect the psychological thriller to receive a 15 classification in the UK.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Last Night in Soho plot

Even with a trailer, there are a few concrete plot details known about the mysterious Last Night in Soho. The film appears to follow present-day fashion designer Eloise (McKenzie) who is somehow able to travel back to the 1960s where she seemingly takes over the body of her idol, London singer Sandy (Taylor-Joy).

While in Sandy’s body, Eloise then embarks on a romantic relationship with the slightly sinister-looking Jack (Smith). However, according to the synopsis, 1960s London is not what it appears to be, and time starts to fall apart with shady consequences – as hinted at in the trailer as it slowly descends into a full-blown horror.

There seems to be plenty of twists and turns along the way, with the trailer remaining intentionally vague as to not ruin the many surprises and reveals.

Wright has cited classic British horror films Don’t Look Now and Repulsion as influences, and cast several 60s icons such as Rigg and Stamp to pay homage to the decade he has a clear fascination for.

“There’s something I have in common with the lead character in that I’m afflicted with nostalgia for a decade I didn’t live in,” Wright told Empire. “You think about ‘60s London — what would that be like? And the reality of the decade is maybe not what she imagines. It has an element of ‘be careful what you wish for.’”

Advertisement

Last Night in Soho is scheduled for release on 22nd October 2021. Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Movies hub for the latest film news.