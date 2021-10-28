Few filmmakers working today have made better use of jukebox soundtracks than Edgar Wright – and so it’s no surprise that the Baby Driver director’s latest flick is once again packed with a great assortment of hits.

Last Night in Soho includes tracks from beloved ’60s artists ranging from Cilla Black and Sandie Shaw to The Kinks and The Searchers, as lead character Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) finds herself unexpectedly whisked back to a different era.

Wright has explained that he listened to a lot of music from the period when he was crafting the movie, and indeed co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns recently revealed to RadioTimes.com that he sent her a playlist almost identical to the eventual soundtrack in the early stages of the writing process.

“He [Wright] sent me the playlist before I’d even turned up in the office and it was the exact same playlist in the same order that’s in the movie – apart from Downtown,” she said.

“We added that scene later, but that was the only addition to that playlist. And we used to get the next door neighbours banging on the wall and begging us to stop playing Puppet on a String!”

Read on to see the playlist in full, including tracks from Dusty Springfield, The Who and The Walker Brothers.

Last Night in Soho soundtrack

A World Without Love – performed by Peter & Gordon

Wishin’ and Hopin’ – performed by Dusty Springfield

Don’t Throw Your Love Away – performed by The Searchers

Beat Girl (1993 Remaster) – performed by The John Barry Orchestra

Starstruck – performed by The Kinks

You’re My World – performed by Cilla Black

Wade in the Water (Live at Klooks Kleek) – performed by The Graham Bond Organisation

I’ve Got My Mind Set on You – performed by James Ray

(Love Is Like a) Heat Wave – performed by The Who

Puppet on a String – performed by Sandie Shaw

Land of 1000 Dances – performed by The Walker Brothers

There’s a Ghost in My House – performed by R. Dean Taylor

Happy House – performed by Siouxsie & the Banshees

(There’s) Always Something There to Remind Me – performed by Sandie Shaw

Eloise – performed by Barry Ryan

Anyone Who Had a Heart – performed by Cilla Black

Last Night in Soho – performed by Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich

Neon (Soundtrack Edit) – performed by Steven Price

Downtown – performed by Anya Taylor-Joy

Last Night in Soho is released in UK cinemas on Friday 29th October 2021.