Doctor Who’s Sacha Dhawan says Wolf role is like nothing he’s done before
"It’s nothing like I’ve ever really done before, and something that I certainly haven’t seen on British TV before."
New thriller series Wolf comes from Hartswood Films, the production company behind Sherlock and Inside Man, and features a stacked cast including Ukweli Roach, Juliet Stevenson and Iwan Rheon.
Joining them in a major role is Doctor Who's Sacha Dhawan, who plays Honey, a professional on a job with Rheon's Molina who, at the start of the series, cons his way into the home of wealthy family the Anchor-Ferrers.
Speaking ahead of the series, Dhawan revealed why he was drawn to the role, saying: "When I first read the project, one of the draws was to work with Hartswood Films again and to work with Nikki Wilson, who I'd worked with on Doctor Who. The script was a real page-turner and it really wasn't what I expected.
"I initially thought I was just coming in as a detective, but by the end of episode one I quickly realised it’s nothing like I’ve ever really done before, and something that I certainly haven’t seen on British TV before.
Dhawan continued: "It’s a really interesting genre, but it also straddles an interesting tone which I really like, especially in my storyline which is drama but also dark comedy and sickly humour."
The show charts two parallel storylines, with one following Roach's DI Jack Caffery, a man obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10-year-old brother in the '90s, and the other following the Anchor-Ferrers, who find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised.
Dhawan has previously had major roles in series such as Dracula, Iron Fist and The Great, while he is perhaps best known for playing The Master opposite Jodie Whittaker's Doctor.
He has previously said that he would "love" to return to the role opposite Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor.
He told RadioTimes.com exclusively: "That’d be amazing. I wonder what the dynamic would be if we were to ever work together? It’d be really exciting."
Wolf will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Monday 31st July at 9pm. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.