Speaking ahead of the series, Dhawan revealed why he was drawn to the role, saying: "When I first read the project, one of the draws was to work with Hartswood Films again and to work with Nikki Wilson, who I'd worked with on Doctor Who. The script was a real page-turner and it really wasn't what I expected.

"I initially thought I was just coming in as a detective, but by the end of episode one I quickly realised it’s nothing like I’ve ever really done before, and something that I certainly haven’t seen on British TV before.

Honey (Sacha Dhawan) and Molina (Iwan Rheon) in Wolf. BBC/Hartswood Films Ltd/Simon Ridgway

Dhawan continued: "It’s a really interesting genre, but it also straddles an interesting tone which I really like, especially in my storyline which is drama but also dark comedy and sickly humour."

The show charts two parallel storylines, with one following Roach's DI Jack Caffery, a man obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10-year-old brother in the '90s, and the other following the Anchor-Ferrers, who find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised.

Dhawan has previously had major roles in series such as Dracula, Iron Fist and The Great, while he is perhaps best known for playing The Master opposite Jodie Whittaker's Doctor.

He has previously said that he would "love" to return to the role opposite Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor.

He told RadioTimes.com exclusively: "That’d be amazing. I wonder what the dynamic would be if we were to ever work together? It’d be really exciting."

Wolf will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Monday 31st July at 9pm.

