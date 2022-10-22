Though the show's latest special The Power of the Doctor is expected to mark his final appearance as the Master, Dhawan told RadioTimes.com that he has mixed feelings about departing.

Sacha Dhawan won't rule out a return to Doctor Who in future and says he'd "love" to come back to face the next Doctor.

"I'd love to come back," he said. "But sometimes I think... have I done my bit with it? Is it time for me to get my teeth into new characters?

"I remember when I wrapped – and it was a lovely thing – they gave me my costume to keep, and I was like, 'This is amazing!' but then I thought, 'OK, so I’m definitely not coming back!'. It was like, 'Oh, OK... and the tissue compression eliminator too? Oh, I’m definitely not coming back…'."

The Power of the Doctor marks Jodie Whittaker's final appearance as Dhawan's on-screen sparring partner, the Thirteenth Doctor, with Ncuti Gatwa revealed in May to have been cast as the incoming Doctor.

Ncuti Gatwa Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dhawan described the Sex Education star's casting as "just fantastic", adding, "I feel people will be quite surprised by what he'll do with it, because I think he's such a versatile actor and I don't think we've quite seen what this beautiful actor can do yet.

"He’s in amazing hands with Russell [T Davies, returning as Doctor Who showrunner] as well. I'm kind of envious, because it’s a match made in heaven. So I'm really excited to see what he [Gatwa] brings, and obviously the show is in new hands as well, so I'm excited to see what life it takes."

Gatwa has, of course, revealed that he'd like his Doctor to face off against the Master...

"That’d be amazing," Dhawan told RadioTimes.com of the potential encounter. "I wonder what the dynamic would be if we were to ever work together? It’d be really exciting."

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor will air at 7:30pm on Sunday, 23rd October on BBC One. The series is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

