Ncuti Gatwa wants to fight the Master in new Doctor Who role

The Sex Education star was announced to be taking over the TARDIS this weekend, with a later appearance on the BAFTA red carpet seeing him field questions with returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies.

Ncuti Gatwa has revealed which villain he's most excited to fight when he assumes the role of the 14th Doctor.

In a chat with Sky News, he was asked which of the Doctor's recurring foes are at the top of his wish list for season 14, naming a fellow Time Lord who has proven to be a cunning adversary time and time again.

"Any baddies? Oh! I don't know who's coming up," he began.

Davies went on: "New ones," before Gatwa suggested: "Maybe the Master? The Master, I think."

Davies interjected: "Or the Missy. The Master can be female as well."

Davies brought the Master back from a long absence in 2007, where he was played briefly by Sir Derek Jacobi and, at greater length, by John Simm.

The Master later returned in female form during Steven Moffat's time at the wheel, as played by Michelle Gomez, going then by the name Missy (as referenced by Davies above).

Sacha Dhawan as The Master in Doctor Who

Most recently, The Great and Suspect star Sacha Dhawan has taken on the role, making his debut as the Master in 2020 episode Spyfall and soon to be returning for the upcoming centenary special.

Dhawan has earned acclaim for his performance as well as the adoration of many Doctor Who fans, so it's quite possible Davies could choose to keep him around even after the creative shake-up that's about to hit the show.

