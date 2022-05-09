Lydia West says she was never in the running for Doctor Who role

However, the 28-year-old has confirmed that she was never actually in the running for it.

Ncuti Gatwa was confirmed as the next Doctor over the weekend and while most Doctor Who fans were delighted, many had previously been convinced that It's A Sin star Lydia West was set to take on the role.

West, who is best known for playing Jill in Russell T Davies' It's A Sin, revealed on Sunday that she was never officially up for the role of the Doctor, despite the recent speculation in the media.

When asked whether she had been in contention to play the titular Time Lord, West told RadioTimes.com and other press on the BAFTA TV Awards red carpet: "I wasn't, no. I was not."

However, she added that she was "so happy" for Gatwa when she heard the casting news.

"I think he's absolutely brilliant. I can't wait to see it," she said. "Whatever Russell touches, it's just amazing, as we know. I think Ncuti's brilliant, he's just the perfect successor, so I'm thrilled."

Ncuti Gatwa at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

While there were many names rumoured to be taking over from Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who, West's was arguably the most talked-about, with Jodie Whittaker telling Radio Times magazine in May that she "would absolutely smash" the role.

Meanwhile, West herself commented on the rumours in November, saying: "I mean, the fact I’ve been named as one of the favourites is quite special," before adding that incoming showrunner Russell T Davies would bring "a modern twist" to the show.