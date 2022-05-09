Ever since news broke that Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor would be regenerating in the upcoming BBC centenary special , fans have been avidly speculating as to who will be piloting the TARDIS next.

Former Doctor Who stars have extended their well wishes to Sex Education 's Ncuti Gatwa, who has been confirmed as taking over the lead role on the show.

Among the most widely touted names were members of the It's A Sin cast, the previous project that returning showrunner Russell T Davies worked on, meaning Gatwa's announcement came out of the blue – but Whovians are thrilled.

Speaking at Paris Fan Festival over the weekend, Matt Smith gave his verdict on the announcement, revealing he is firmly in favour of this new era for Doctor Who.

"I think he's going to be brilliant," said Smith. "I think he's going to be truly brilliant. I think it's an inspired piece of casting, and along with Russell, who's such a great leader of that show.

"I don't know if you've seen him in Sex Education, there's a warmth and wit and a real depth to his talent that I think... honestly, I think it's an inspired bit of casting and I'm really, really excited for the show."

On social media, other Doctor Who alumni shared their reactions to the news, including the Seventh Doctor himself Sylvester McCoy, who said the following: "Welcome Ncuti, and especially delighted to welcome another Scot!"

Gatwa is the fourth Scottish actor to play the Doctor, following in the footsteps of McCoy, David Tennant and Peter Capaldi, while he is also the first Black man to take on the role.

Georgia Tennant, who plays the Doctor's daughter Jenny on both television and in Big Finish audio adventures, responded to Gatwa's casting quite simply by posting: "Hello Dad."

